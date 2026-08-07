Silverstone MotoGP LIVE: Reaction after Bezzecchi tops record breaking Practice

Live updates from the FP1 and Practice sessions at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP round. Practice is due to start this afternoon at 16:00 local time.

Key Moments

Bezzecchi tops Practice after slew of record-breaking 1m56s

Acosta crashes at Luffield but makes Q2

Raul Fernandez leads Practice at time attacks begin

Alex Marquez tops FP1 from Bezzecchi and Acosta

The British MotoGP marks the resumption of the 2026 season after a four-week summer break following the German Grand Prix in July.

Five riders arrive at Silverstone within 24 points of the championship lead, although of those only two have won at Silverstone in the premier class before.

Marc Marquez's victory came back in 2014, beating Jorge Lorenzo. The Spaniard enters this weekend lying third in the standings and 18 points adrift of championship leader Jorge Martin. Marquez spoke about his right shoulder yesterday, which was injured in Mandalika last year, saying "it's working in a different way" now, and was only sixth-fastest this morning.

Marco Bezzecchi's Silverstone victory was taken last year, his first with Aprilia. The Italian, who hasn't finished a Sunday race since he won in Italy, talked down his chances of winning this weekend when he spoke to the media yesterday. The Aprilia rider was second-fastest in FP1, just ahead of Pedro Acosta, who was the last rider to lap in the 1m58s despite a crash.

Although it was Bezzecchi who won last year, it was Alex Marquez who was the fastest rider. The Spaniard would be a 13th different winner at Silverstone in the track's current stint as the British GP venue, something he joked yesterday he's rather avoid, and started the weekend well, going fastest of all in FP1.

Jorge Martin has never won at Silverstone, but he took his best result in Britain en route to the 2024 MotoGP title when he was second. The Spanish rider said yesterday it's "crazy" he's leading the championship, but it's a 14-point advantage he holds over Ai Ogura. Martin started his weekend in underwhelming but not alarming form, finishing eighth this morning.

Ogura himself had one of the worst weekends of his rookie year at Silverstone last year, crashing at turn two in FP2, sustaining injuries that forced him out of not only the remainder of the British GP weekend but also the following race at Aragon. This year, the Japanese rider arrives at Silverstone in much better form, having finished in the top-two in each of the last three races, including a first MotoGP victory at Assen. The Japanese was marginally better than his future team-mate, Martin, this morning, setting the seventh-best time.

Fabio Di Giannantonio is the last of the five riders within 24 points of the championship lead. The Italian has never finished on the podium at Silverstone and has not been on the podium this season since he won at Catalunya in May, although he has taken two Sprint podiums in that time. Di Giannantonio's German Grand Prix saw him crash twice on Sunday, and he admitted yesterday that his condition was "a little bit more serious than expected". Di Giannantonio ended FP1 fifth-fastest, just behind Raul Fernandez.