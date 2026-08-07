Fernandez back to the top and down to a 1m56.615s, almost 0.2s clear of his team-mate.
Silverstone MotoGP LIVE: Reaction after Bezzecchi tops record breaking Practice
Live coverage of the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP, round 12 of the 2026 championship.
Live updates from the FP1 and Practice sessions at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP round. Practice is due to start this afternoon at 16:00 local time.
Key Moments
- Bezzecchi tops Practice after slew of record-breaking 1m56s
- Acosta crashes at Luffield but makes Q2
- Raul Fernandez leads Practice at time attacks begin
- Alex Marquez tops FP1 from Bezzecchi and Acosta
The British MotoGP marks the resumption of the 2026 season after a four-week summer break following the German Grand Prix in July.
Five riders arrive at Silverstone within 24 points of the championship lead, although of those only two have won at Silverstone in the premier class before.
Marc Marquez's victory came back in 2014, beating Jorge Lorenzo. The Spaniard enters this weekend lying third in the standings and 18 points adrift of championship leader Jorge Martin. Marquez spoke about his right shoulder yesterday, which was injured in Mandalika last year, saying "it's working in a different way" now, and was only sixth-fastest this morning.
Marco Bezzecchi's Silverstone victory was taken last year, his first with Aprilia. The Italian, who hasn't finished a Sunday race since he won in Italy, talked down his chances of winning this weekend when he spoke to the media yesterday. The Aprilia rider was second-fastest in FP1, just ahead of Pedro Acosta, who was the last rider to lap in the 1m58s despite a crash.
Although it was Bezzecchi who won last year, it was Alex Marquez who was the fastest rider. The Spaniard would be a 13th different winner at Silverstone in the track's current stint as the British GP venue, something he joked yesterday he's rather avoid, and started the weekend well, going fastest of all in FP1.
Jorge Martin has never won at Silverstone, but he took his best result in Britain en route to the 2024 MotoGP title when he was second. The Spanish rider said yesterday it's "crazy" he's leading the championship, but it's a 14-point advantage he holds over Ai Ogura. Martin started his weekend in underwhelming but not alarming form, finishing eighth this morning.
Ogura himself had one of the worst weekends of his rookie year at Silverstone last year, crashing at turn two in FP2, sustaining injuries that forced him out of not only the remainder of the British GP weekend but also the following race at Aragon. This year, the Japanese rider arrives at Silverstone in much better form, having finished in the top-two in each of the last three races, including a first MotoGP victory at Assen. The Japanese was marginally better than his future team-mate, Martin, this morning, setting the seventh-best time.
Fabio Di Giannantonio is the last of the five riders within 24 points of the championship lead. The Italian has never finished on the podium at Silverstone and has not been on the podium this season since he won at Catalunya in May, although he has taken two Sprint podiums in that time. Di Giannantonio's German Grand Prix saw him crash twice on Sunday, and he admitted yesterday that his condition was "a little bit more serious than expected". Di Giannantonio ended FP1 fifth-fastest, just behind Raul Fernandez.
Despite a summer break since the German GP, Alex Marquez says he is still not back to 100 per cent physically following his Catalunya crash almost three months ago.
Full story here.
Francesco Bagnaia's crash in Practice this afternoon was caused by a familiar issue, he explained afterwards.
Bagnaia finished down in 13th on Friday afternoon as a result of the crash and will have to go through Q1 tomorrow.
Full story here.
Pedro Acosta plays down performance gain from KTM MotoGP engine fix
Front feeling is an issue that Jorge Martin has been running into for several races, but some changes made for practice at Silverstone had an instant impact, he says.
Full story here.
“Missing a small piece of bone” - Fastest Marco Bezzecchi reveals “complicated” MotoGP injuries
“A bit of magic” - Cal Crutchlow “fastest I've been around Silverstone”
‘Like the first time on a bike’ - Fabio Quartararo baffled by Silverstone MotoGP struggles
Marco Bezzecchi topped Practice with a new all-time lap record.
Report ✍️
Marco Bezzecchi smashes Silverstone lap record in MotoGP Practice
1m56.280s for Bezzecchi on his final lap means he's taken nearly a second off the lap record this afternoon, and he tops the session by 0.335s ahead of Fernandez.
Di Giannnantonio third ahead of Martin, Ogura, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Mir, Miller, and a fortunate Acosta in the top-10.
Miller gets himself into the top-10 in P8, that leaves Acosta on the bubble in 10th now.
Acosta down now for KTM at tur four - he's still in Q2 for now in eighth.
Bagnaia down at turn six, Brooklands, just lost the front in the middle, some vibration as he was holding onto the brake.
Most riders back in the pits now with eight minutes to go, so time to not that the top-five are all under the all-time lap record set by Fabio Quartararo in Q2 last year, which was a 57.233s.
57.113s puts Bezzecchi fourth with his latest lap.
Behind, Martin jumps from 17th to seventh with a 1m57.286s.
It doesn't last for Marquez, though, as Ogura goes faster by 0.225s and into the 1m56s.
Di Giannantonio joins Ogura in the 56s soon after to go second.
Now it's the turn of the reigning champion to go fastest - 1m57.035s takes Marc Marquez clear by over 0.2s.
Acosta on another flyer, loses a lot in the final sector, though - was 0.377s up after the third split but only 0.093s at the line.
That costs him in the following moments as Alex Marquez and then Di Giannantonio go faster. Marquez down to a 57.267s now.
That lap takes Acosta up to second with a 1m57.675s.
Binder down at Luffield, he's okay but that's his Q2 hopes possibly over. He was in the tow of Aocsta, who is on a good lap.
Into the final 20 minutes now and here is the top-10:
- Ogura
- R. Fernandez
- M. Marquez
- Bagnaia
- Morbidelli
- Bezzecchi
- A. Marquez
- Acosta
- Martin
- Lecuona
Bagnaia up to fourth with his first time attack lap, only 0.020s slower than his team-mate in third.
With Jorge Martin as a reference for most of the lap, Marc Marquez moves up to third with his first attempt at a time attack - 1m57.807s.
Ogura now to the top with a 1m57.628s, that puts him 0.111s clear of Fernandez.