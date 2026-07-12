2026  German Moto3  - Race Results

Moto3 was the first race on track on Sunday at the Sachsenring, and set the standard with a cagey, cat and mouse battle out front between Brian Uriarte and Maximo Quiles, with Uriarte coming out victorious in the German Grand Prix.

The rookie had lead from pole and instantly went for a break, reeled back in when Quiles had moved to the front of the chasing group, soon right on the back wheel of the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.

Uriarte let the Aspar bike through twice to have a look at his rival, with the second time - with three laps to go - also serving as a chance to move his chest protector, which he revealed in parc ferme had come loose.

The final lap saw Uriarte aware that Quiles had been struggling in turn three, Omega, and as the Aspar bike went wide the number 51 took his opportunity, running a defensive line in the remaining corners for a second win of the season (the first having come in France) from his first ever pole, 0.063s ahead after a tactically perfect final lap.

Quiles was satisfied with second, admitting in parc ferme he was angry with himself for already being too far into holiday mode ahead of the summer break.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The battle for third was equally as fierce behind. Matteo Bertelle had joined the next group on track after a big push and really made his presence felt on the final lap, ready to pounce when Marco Morelli, who had led the pack from much of the race, giving away his strengths and weaknesses, ran wide.

Inside and in the middle of the track, in the run to the line, Bertelle’s strategy out of the final corner saw him win out on the Level Up - MTA bike, completing an all KTM podium, side by side with the Aspar bike - taking third by just seven thousandths.

Rookie Rico Salmela was the last of the group on track in fifth for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Adrian Fernandez broke from the next pack on track for sixth, the top Honda for Leopard.

Another Honda, the Rivacold Snipers bike with rookie Jesus Rios aboard was seventh after his soft front tyre gamble, in turn clear of Veda Pratama, who had been fastest on Friday for Honda Team Asia, finding some of that form for eighth from 13th on the grid.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ryusei Yamanaka was right behind a the chequered flag in ninth for MT Helmets, with Eddie O’Shea also rediscovering his Friday Pace to move from 16th to a top ten finish in the same group for GRYD MLav Racing.

Alvaro Carpe had been a feature in the lead group until, struggling with the speed out front, he ran wide into the gravel on lap 12, recovering for 11th in the same group for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Hakim Danish was surprised to have a front row start, and soon slipped back into the pack, finishing 12th for MT Helmets.

The remaining points went to Cormac Buchanan in 13th for CODE Motorsports, Joel Kelso, who worked his way back to 13th after being forced into the gravel in the early turn one incident, and Guido Pini on the second Leopard bike in 15th.

Official German Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1m 25.467s

All time lap record: David Munoz (2025) 1m 24.767s

Old best Pole: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 24.885s

New best pole: Brian Uriarte (Q2, 2026) 1m 24.880s

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Crashes, injuries and replacements

That turn one pile up on lap two saw Valentin Perrone launched, with Niccolo Carraro and Dynavolt’s only rider at home, Marcos Uriarte caught up in the crash, as Kelso was forced into the gravel to avoid.

Marcos Uriarte re-joined to finish his replacement ride in place of David Munoz in 18th ahead of Eduardo Guiterrez, replacing Ruche Moodley at CODE Motorsports, in 20th.

Casey O’Gorman fell at Omega, initially re-joining before retiring to the pits.

Lap eight saw a huge off for Adrian Cruces after he had worked forward from 17th on the grid to eighth on track, his turn seven fall saw Joel Esteban sacrifice his own race not to hit the CIP Green power rider, both were taken to the medical centre for further checks.

David Almansa was absent with a fever related to his ongoing tonsil issues.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT



Championship Standings

Quiles still holds a healthy lead, adding 20 points in second to move to a total of 231. The top rookie in the championship sits second overall after eleven races, with Brian Uriarte moving to 127 points, 104 behind Quiles.

Carpe sits third after his recovery ride, dropping a place overall with 126 points, jut a point behind Uriarte, with Morelli fourth on 115, as Almansa slips to fifth in his absence on 109.

The closest rookie to Uriarte, Pratama, is sixth overall on 90 points, just ahead of another rival for the title Danish, on 86.

Full Moto3 race results can be found below

Moto3 Germany Race Results:

2026 German Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33m 02.694s 2 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.063s 3 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +5.053s 4 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +5.060s 5 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +5.139s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +8.626s 7 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +11.418s 8 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +15.657s 9 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +15.774s 10 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +15,789s 11 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +15.928s 12 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +16.593s 13 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +25.522s 14 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +30.087s 15 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +33.849s 16 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +33.935s 17 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +47.311s 18 Marcos Uriarte SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1m 17.492s 19 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1m 17.647s 20 Eduardo guiierrez SPA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1m 23.631s 21 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF 22 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF 23 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) DNF 24 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF 25 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNS

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT