2026 German Moto3 - Race Results
Results from race eleven of the 2026 Moto3 season, the German Grand Prix, where Brian Uriate held off Maximo Quiles for victory.
Moto3 was the first race on track on Sunday at the Sachsenring, and set the standard with a cagey, cat and mouse battle out front between Brian Uriarte and Maximo Quiles, with Uriarte coming out victorious in the German Grand Prix.
The rookie had lead from pole and instantly went for a break, reeled back in when Quiles had moved to the front of the chasing group, soon right on the back wheel of the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.
Uriarte let the Aspar bike through twice to have a look at his rival, with the second time - with three laps to go - also serving as a chance to move his chest protector, which he revealed in parc ferme had come loose.
The final lap saw Uriarte aware that Quiles had been struggling in turn three, Omega, and as the Aspar bike went wide the number 51 took his opportunity, running a defensive line in the remaining corners for a second win of the season (the first having come in France) from his first ever pole, 0.063s ahead after a tactically perfect final lap.
Quiles was satisfied with second, admitting in parc ferme he was angry with himself for already being too far into holiday mode ahead of the summer break.
The battle for third was equally as fierce behind. Matteo Bertelle had joined the next group on track after a big push and really made his presence felt on the final lap, ready to pounce when Marco Morelli, who had led the pack from much of the race, giving away his strengths and weaknesses, ran wide.
Inside and in the middle of the track, in the run to the line, Bertelle’s strategy out of the final corner saw him win out on the Level Up - MTA bike, completing an all KTM podium, side by side with the Aspar bike - taking third by just seven thousandths.
Rookie Rico Salmela was the last of the group on track in fifth for Red Bull KTM Tech3.
Adrian Fernandez broke from the next pack on track for sixth, the top Honda for Leopard.
Another Honda, the Rivacold Snipers bike with rookie Jesus Rios aboard was seventh after his soft front tyre gamble, in turn clear of Veda Pratama, who had been fastest on Friday for Honda Team Asia, finding some of that form for eighth from 13th on the grid.
Ryusei Yamanaka was right behind a the chequered flag in ninth for MT Helmets, with Eddie O’Shea also rediscovering his Friday Pace to move from 16th to a top ten finish in the same group for GRYD MLav Racing.
Alvaro Carpe had been a feature in the lead group until, struggling with the speed out front, he ran wide into the gravel on lap 12, recovering for 11th in the same group for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Hakim Danish was surprised to have a front row start, and soon slipped back into the pack, finishing 12th for MT Helmets.
The remaining points went to Cormac Buchanan in 13th for CODE Motorsports, Joel Kelso, who worked his way back to 13th after being forced into the gravel in the early turn one incident, and Guido Pini on the second Leopard bike in 15th.
Official German Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1m 25.467s
All time lap record: David Munoz (2025) 1m 24.767s
Old best Pole: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 24.885s
New best pole: Brian Uriarte (Q2, 2026) 1m 24.880s
Crashes, injuries and replacements
That turn one pile up on lap two saw Valentin Perrone launched, with Niccolo Carraro and Dynavolt’s only rider at home, Marcos Uriarte caught up in the crash, as Kelso was forced into the gravel to avoid.
Marcos Uriarte re-joined to finish his replacement ride in place of David Munoz in 18th ahead of Eduardo Guiterrez, replacing Ruche Moodley at CODE Motorsports, in 20th.
Casey O’Gorman fell at Omega, initially re-joining before retiring to the pits.
Lap eight saw a huge off for Adrian Cruces after he had worked forward from 17th on the grid to eighth on track, his turn seven fall saw Joel Esteban sacrifice his own race not to hit the CIP Green power rider, both were taken to the medical centre for further checks.
David Almansa was absent with a fever related to his ongoing tonsil issues.
Championship Standings
Quiles still holds a healthy lead, adding 20 points in second to move to a total of 231. The top rookie in the championship sits second overall after eleven races, with Brian Uriarte moving to 127 points, 104 behind Quiles.
Carpe sits third after his recovery ride, dropping a place overall with 126 points, jut a point behind Uriarte, with Morelli fourth on 115, as Almansa slips to fifth in his absence on 109.
The closest rookie to Uriarte, Pratama, is sixth overall on 90 points, just ahead of another rival for the title Danish, on 86.
Full Moto3 race results can be found below
Moto3 Germany Race Results:
2026 German Moto3 - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|33m 02.694s
|2
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.063s
|3
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+5.053s
|4
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+5.060s
|5
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+5.139s
|6
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+8.626s
|7
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+11.418s
|8
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+15.657s
|9
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+15.774s
|10
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+15,789s
|11
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+15.928s
|12
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+16.593s
|13
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+25.522s
|14
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+30.087s
|15
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+33.849s
|16
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+33.935s
|17
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+47.311s
|18
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1m 17.492s
|19
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1m 17.647s
|20
|Eduardo guiierrez
|SPA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1m 23.631s
|21
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|DNF
|22
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|DNF
|23
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|DNF
|24
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|DNF
|25
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|DNS