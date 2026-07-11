2026 German Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying for round eleven, the German Moto3 Grand Prix, where rookie Brian Uriarte claimed his first pole position.

Brian Uriarte, 2026, German GP, Moto3
Brian Uriarte, 2026, German GP, Moto3
© Gold & Goose

Qualifying at the Sachsenring for the Moto3 German Grand Prix saw Brian Uriarte put in a key early lap as tyres degraded rapidly in the heat for a pole record as he took the top spot on the grid for the first time.

The Red Bull KTM rider set the new pole record, a 1m 23.880s lap, early on in the session, with his tyres at their best. The rookie, already a race winner at the Italian round, saw his time unchallenged to pick up his maiden pole position.

It was Marco Morelli who came closest, circulating behind his Aspar team-mate took him to within 0.024s of the session best time.

The all KTM front row is completed by another rookie, Hakim Danish, in turn just 0.029s behind in a close session for Mt Helmets.

Maximo Quiles, who was the winner from pole last time out in Assen, was the best of the riders to move on from Q1, the Aspar rider was first out on track, but gave up the best of his tyre leading around Morelli, with no real progress when the roles were reversed. A final push brought a personal best for the championship leader, but no change in position.

Circulating with team-mate Brian Uriarte took Alvaro Capre to fifth in qualifying, ahead of Tec3 rookie Rico Salmela, who used his last run to move up from last to sixth, holding the place over the final two minutes.

Matteo Bertelle decided the changes to his Level-Up bike were not working in seventh, he finished the session in the pits, with the same true for Eddie O’Shea at MLav in 16th.

Jesus Rios was eighth quickest for the Rivacold Snipers team - and the top Honda in the session -ahead of MT Helmets rider Ryusei Yamanaka, the last rider within half a second of the new best pole lap, in ninth.

After coming through Q1 Adrian Fernandez’s solo run took him to a top ten start.

Fastest on Friday, Veda Pratama found himself down in 13th for Honda Team Asia.

Scott Ogden, who was on pole last year in Germany, was last in the session for CIP Green Power, behind his team-mate Adrian Cruces, who came through Q1 for 17th.

Official German Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1m 25.467s
All time lap record: David Munoz (2025) 1m 24.767s
Old best Pole: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 24.885s

New best pole: Brian Uriarte (Q2, 2026) 1m 24.880s


Q1 - Casey O’Gorman leads Q2 riders, Maximo Quiles to second session

Casety O’Gorman put in a huge effort behind Leo Rammerstorfer to move ahead of Quiles and lead the march to Q2 with the top time.

Two of the championship top three had needed a trip through Q1 in order to progress.

Quiles had crashed early in Practice so ended Friday without a time. The Aspar rider made up for lost time, topping FP2 earlier in the morning, but was visibly frustrated to fall again.

The Aspar rider was once again gesticulating after Rammerstorfer pulled out of the pits ahead, with the move reviewed by race direction, whi decided it was clean, with no further action taken - Quiles went onto improve finishing second behind the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider.

Adrian Fernandez also had a spell at the top if the session riding solo on his way to third, with the final progression spot going to Adrian Cruces, just in behind the battling group on track, towing him to fourth.

That pushed Valentin Perrone down to fifth, the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider was over the gravel and grass at turn twelve as O’Gorman went top, with his next effort thwarted in the group fighting ahead of Cruces on track.

David Almansa had arrived in Saxony with a fever relating to his ongoing tonsil issues, so sat out the Friday sessions, an attempt to run was made with an appearance in FP2, with his withdrawal from the weekend coming before Q1.

Of the two replacement rides in the class, Marcos Uriarte, in for David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP was knocked out of the top four, finishing the session sixth, for 20th on the grid.

Eduardo Guiterrez was tenth, so will be in 24th on Sunday, filling in for Ruche Moodley at Code Motorsports after he picked up a hand injury, after his fall in qualifying in Assen .


Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:
 

2026 German Moto3 - Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 24.880s
2Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.024s
3Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.029s
4Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.222s
5Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.267s
6Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.381s
7Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.390s
8Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.398s
9Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.427s
10Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.528s
11Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+0.571s
12Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.585s
13Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.693s
14Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.757s
15Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.824s
16Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.830s
17Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.842s
18Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.870s
Q1
19Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)1m 26.058s
20Marcos UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1m 26.173s
21Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1m 26.357s
22Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 26.501s
23Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)1m 26.538s
24Eduardo guiierrezSPACODE Motorsports (KTM)1m 29.047s
25David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)DNS

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Sachsenring, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Chemnitz, Saxony, Germany

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