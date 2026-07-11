MotoGP Germany LIVE: Sprint updates as Marc Marquez goes from pole

KEY MOMENTS

The sprint is underway

Marc Marquez starts from pole

Bezzecchi suffers big crash in Q2, out for rest of weekend

The 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix continues on Saturday 11 July with qualifying and the sprint from the Sachsenring.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez comes into the second day of the Sachsenring weekend having topped Friday's practice sessions on his factory Ducati.

The nine-time German Grand Prix winner was 0.166s clear of Trackhouse Aprilia's Raul Fernandez, as he was able to find the lap times he needed when he pushed his body.

But a question mark remains over his race pace. Marquez is certainly in the podium group, but he admitted on Friday that he is still slightly lacking compared to some of his rivals.

One of those rivals is VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio. He was third overall on Friday and is looking to close his 16-point deficit to the championship lead this weekend.

The lap record holder at the Sachsenring, Di Giannantonio will be a tough opponent for Marquez in qualifying and the sprint later today.

Aprilia's factory duo of Marco Bezzecchi - who is not 100% following his Assen crash - and Jorge Martin flew under the radar on Friday, with Fernandez looking like the most threatening of the RS-GPs at this stage.

Jack Miller stunned for Yamaha in fifth and will be one to watch in the pole shootout later on, with a strong qualifying something the Pramac rider could legitimately turn into a strong result given the lack of true horsepower sections at the Sachsenring.

Pecco Bagnaia must come through Q1 on Saturday morning, as he battled grip issues on Friday.

Today's sprint will also see the debut of new grid spacing for the start in a bid to improve safety.

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix: Saturday schedule

FP2 - 9:10am BST - 9:40am BST

Q1 - 9:50am BST - 10:05am BST

Q2 - 10:15am BST - 10:30am BST

Sprint (15 laps) - 2pm BST