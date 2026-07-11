Five minutes to go!
MotoGP Germany LIVE: Sprint updates as Marc Marquez goes from pole
Live coverage of qualifying and the sprint from the 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- The sprint is underway
- Marc Marquez starts from pole
- Bezzecchi suffers big crash in Q2, out for rest of weekend
The 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix continues on Saturday 11 July with qualifying and the sprint from the Sachsenring.
Reigning world champion Marc Marquez comes into the second day of the Sachsenring weekend having topped Friday's practice sessions on his factory Ducati.
The nine-time German Grand Prix winner was 0.166s clear of Trackhouse Aprilia's Raul Fernandez, as he was able to find the lap times he needed when he pushed his body.
But a question mark remains over his race pace. Marquez is certainly in the podium group, but he admitted on Friday that he is still slightly lacking compared to some of his rivals.
One of those rivals is VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio. He was third overall on Friday and is looking to close his 16-point deficit to the championship lead this weekend.
The lap record holder at the Sachsenring, Di Giannantonio will be a tough opponent for Marquez in qualifying and the sprint later today.
Aprilia's factory duo of Marco Bezzecchi - who is not 100% following his Assen crash - and Jorge Martin flew under the radar on Friday, with Fernandez looking like the most threatening of the RS-GPs at this stage.
Jack Miller stunned for Yamaha in fifth and will be one to watch in the pole shootout later on, with a strong qualifying something the Pramac rider could legitimately turn into a strong result given the lack of true horsepower sections at the Sachsenring.
Pecco Bagnaia must come through Q1 on Saturday morning, as he battled grip issues on Friday.
Today's sprint will also see the debut of new grid spacing for the start in a bid to improve safety.
2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix: Saturday schedule
FP2 - 9:10am BST - 9:40am BST
Q1 - 9:50am BST - 10:05am BST
Q2 - 10:15am BST - 10:30am BST
Sprint (15 laps) - 2pm BST
The warm-up lap is underway.
Confirmation from Michelin that all riders are on the hard front, soft rear, except for Rins on the medium.
Here is a visualisation of what the new grid layout will look like.
There appears to have been one change in terms of tyre choice. Alex Rins is listed has having chosen the medium rear. Not likely to get any points from 18th, so why not use this as a test?
Are we looking at the rider who will be leading the championship after this weekend?
Alex Marquez has enjoyed strong form in Germany in recent years. He'll go from second on the grid.
After winning the sprint at Assen, Raul Fernandez will be one to watch from fourth on the grid. Got to feel like Aprilia hopes rest on his and team-mate Ai Ogura's shoulders now.
Pitlane has opened for the sighting lap to the grid. Everyone is currently on the hard front, soft rear.
Could be a history coming Marquez's way today. If he wins, he'll move onto 19 sprint victories, which is the most of anyone since this format began in 2023.
Conditions have only slightly improved from qualifying. Air temp is at 25C, while the track temp is just above 40C. Will still be pretty hard on tyres out there, though.
As part of a safety push, there is a new grid layout being debuted this weekend.
The spaces between each row has been extended, in a bid to reduce the chance of pile-ups at the first corner.
Here's everything you need to know about the change ahead of today's sprint ⬇️
Just over half an hour to go till lights out.
The big news coming into this afternoon's sprint is that Marco Bezzecchi will not start.
He suffered a broken collarbone in a heavy crash in Q2.
Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the Sachsenring:
Row 1: Marc Marquez (pole), Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio
Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, Fabio Quartararo
Row 3: Franco Morbidelli, Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta
Row 4: Francesco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Joan Mir
Row 5: Luca Marini, Diogo Moreira, Brad Binder
Row 6: Enea Bastianini, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alex Rins
Row 7: Maverick Viñales, Cal Crutchlow
Good afternoon and welcome back to our live coverage of the 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix.
The sprint is up next in 45 minutes.
Marc Marquez explains “surprise” strategy behind Sachsenring MotoGP pole
Marco Bezzecchi will miss the German Grand Prix following a huge crash in qualifying.
Marc Marquez took his third pole of the season in a tight German Grand Prix qualifying
Marc Marquez claims pole for Germany MotoGP, Marco Bezzecchi has heavy crash
Bezzecchi is being taken to the medical centre in an ambulance and his arm looked like it had been put into a sling.
This is concerning for the Aprilia rider.
The chequered flag is out and Marc Marquez is on pole at the German Grand Prix!
That's his third pole of the campaign.
Full results and report to follow...
Bagnaia has pitted and will only be 11th at best.
Jorge Martin is in danger of qualifying behind his team-mate, who crashed, here. He's ninth with just over a minute to go.
Alex Marquez makes it a Marquez 1-2 in second.