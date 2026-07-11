Marc Marquez leads an all-Ducati front row for the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring ahead of brother Alex and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

The late Desmosedici charge pushed Raul Fernandez from pole to fourth, just ahead of Trackhouse Aprilia team-mate and Assen winner Ai Ogura.

Fabio Quartararo, using the latest Yamaha front wing, joined Pecco Bagnaia in fighting through Qualifying 1 before claiming sixth on the grid.

However, Bagnaia could only manage eleventh.

Marco Bezzecchi injured

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marco Bezzecchi, still battered and bruised from Assen, suffered another fast accident when he was flicked off his RS-GP after losing the rear through Turn 7 in the early stages of qualifying.

The former title leader was brought back to the paddock on a scooter, where he was seen holding his arm. The Italian did not return to the track and was then taken to a waiting ambulance with his left arm in a sling.

Bezzecchi was later diagnosed with 'a complete and displaced fracture of the left clavicle [collarbone]' and will require surgery.

Penalties

Franco Morbidelli and Diogo Moreira both have three-place grid penalties for the grand prix after obstructing other riders in Friday practice.

The 15-lap Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

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2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'19.041s 8/10 304k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.061s 7/9 304k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.147s 5/9 301k 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.151s 8/10 302k 5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.307s 6/9 306k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.342s 5/7 299k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.491s 5/9 301k 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.572s 2/2 307k 9 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.687s 2/9 305k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.699s 2/8 305k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.712s 2/5 303k 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.740s 5/7 300k Qualifying 1: 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'19.988s 2/9 303k 14 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'19.998s 7/8 302k 15 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'20.084s 6/10 303k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'20.184s 7/9 301k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'20.370s 2/8 303k 18 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1'20.585s 3/8 299k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'20.600s 5/8 298k 20 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'20.781s 2/7 303k 21 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1'20.953s 6/8 299k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 19.071s (2025)

Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 19.071s (2025) Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 20.667s (2024)

Free Practice 2:

Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez dominates final practice for the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring.

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The Gresini Ducati rider was quickest throughout the half-hour session, finishing with a 0.321s advantage over the Aprilias of Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi.

KTM's Pedro Acosta, then Ducati Lenovo riders Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia completed the top six.

Most riders chose the hard front and soft rear tyres to prepare for this afternoon’s Sprint race.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Bagnaia, will now begin.

2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1'20.333s 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.321s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.326s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.383s 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.444s 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.511s 7 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.518s 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.587s 9 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.675s 10 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +0.687s 11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.698s 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.727s 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.734s 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.750s 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.857s 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.873s 17 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.910s 18 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.985s 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.246s 20 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.882s 21 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.921s

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* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 19.071s (2025)

Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 19.071s (2025) Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 20.667s (2024)

Jorge Martin re-took the MotoGP title lead from Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at Assen.

However, both factory RS-GP riders were outshone by Trackhouse duo Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, who finished one-two in the both Dutch races, including a debut victory for Ogura in the grand prix.

While Martin completed the podium in third, Bezzecchi was sent for hospital checks after a fast early fall marked his fourth non-score in five races.

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Martin is now seven points clear of the Italian but with VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio only 16 behind in third. Ogura also has a mathematical chance of leading the world championship standings on Sunday evening.

Marc Marquez's leg off during di Giannantonio battle, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

After an ‘anonymous’ weekend in Assen, all eyes will be on Marc Marquez, as the reigning champion returns to his most successful track aiming to cut his 40-point deficit.

Pedro Acosta is competing in his first event since carpal tunnel surgery on his right wrist.

Alex Marquez with special 'Movistar' retro livery for the 2026 German MotoGP.

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Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer is missing after fracturing a vertebra in Friday practice at Assen.

The Spaniard has not been replaced for this weekend, meaning team-mate Alex Marquez is riding alone in a special Movistar livery on Sunday.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to his knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow.

After an early ban on front holeshot devices last time at Assen, Sachsenring is the first event to feature the new grid format with wider spacing between each row.