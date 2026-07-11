2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results

Full qualifying results from the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez leads an all-Ducati front row for the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring ahead of brother Alex and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

The late Desmosedici charge pushed Raul Fernandez from pole to fourth, just ahead of Trackhouse Aprilia team-mate and Assen winner Ai Ogura.

Fabio Quartararo, using the latest Yamaha front wing, joined Pecco Bagnaia in fighting through Qualifying 1 before claiming sixth on the grid.

However, Bagnaia could only manage eleventh.

Marco Bezzecchi injured

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi, still battered and bruised from Assen, suffered another fast accident when he was flicked off his RS-GP after losing the rear through Turn 7 in the early stages of qualifying.

The former title leader was brought back to the paddock on a scooter, where he was seen holding his arm. The Italian did not return to the track and was then taken to a waiting ambulance with his left arm in a sling.

Bezzecchi was later diagnosed with 'a complete and displaced fracture of the left clavicle [collarbone]' and will require surgery.

Penalties

Franco Morbidelli and Diogo Moreira both have three-place grid penalties for the grand prix after obstructing other riders in Friday practice.

The 15-lap Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'19.041s8/10304k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.061s7/9304k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.147s5/9301k
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.151s8/10302k
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.307s6/9306k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.342s5/7299k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.491s5/9301k
8Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.572s2/2307k
9Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.687s2/9305k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.699s2/8305k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.712s2/5303k
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.740s5/7300k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'19.988s2/9303k
14Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'19.998s7/8302k
15Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'20.084s6/10303k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'20.184s7/9301k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'20.370s2/8303k
18Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1'20.585s3/8299k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'20.600s5/8298k
20Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'20.781s2/7303k
21Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1'20.953s6/8299k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 19.071s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 20.667s (2024)

Free Practice 2:

Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez dominates final practice for the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring.

The Gresini Ducati rider was quickest throughout the half-hour session, finishing with a 0.321s advantage over the Aprilias of Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi.

KTM's Pedro Acosta, then Ducati Lenovo riders Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia completed the top six.

Most riders chose the hard front and soft rear tyres to prepare for this afternoon’s Sprint race.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Bagnaia, will now begin.

2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1'20.333s
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.321s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.326s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.383s
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.444s
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.511s
7Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.518s
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.587s
9Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.675s
10Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+0.687s
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.698s
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.727s
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.734s
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.750s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.857s
16Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.873s
17Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.910s
18Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.985s
19Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.246s
20Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.882s
21Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.921s

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 19.071s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 20.667s (2024)

Jorge Martin re-took the MotoGP title lead from Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at Assen.

However, both factory RS-GP riders were outshone by Trackhouse duo Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, who finished one-two in the both Dutch races, including a debut victory for Ogura in the grand prix.

While Martin completed the podium in third, Bezzecchi was sent for hospital checks after a fast early fall marked his fourth non-score in five races.

Martin is now seven points clear of the Italian but with VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio only 16 behind in third. Ogura also has a mathematical chance of leading the world championship standings on Sunday evening.

Marc Marquez's leg off during di Giannantonio battle, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marc Marquez's leg off during di Giannantonio battle, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

After an ‘anonymous’ weekend in Assen, all eyes will be on Marc Marquez, as the reigning champion returns to his most successful track aiming to cut his 40-point deficit.

Pedro Acosta is competing in his first event since carpal tunnel surgery on his right wrist.

Alex Marquez with special 'Movistar' retro livery for the 2026 German MotoGP.
Alex Marquez with special 'Movistar' retro livery for the 2026 German MotoGP.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer is missing after fracturing a vertebra in Friday practice at Assen. 

The Spaniard has not been replaced for this weekend, meaning team-mate Alex Marquez is riding alone in a special Movistar livery on Sunday.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to his knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow.

After an early ban on front holeshot devices last time at Assen, Sachsenring is the first event to feature the new grid format with wider spacing between each row.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Fabio di Giannantonio
Francesco Bagnaia
Pedro Acosta
Ai Ogura
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Fabio Quartararo
Jack Miller
Joan Mir
Luca Marini
2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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