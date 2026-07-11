Marco Bezzecchi out of Germany MotoGP, needs surgery after big crash

Aprilia has announced that Marco Bezzecchi will miss the remainder of the MotoGP German Grand Prix following a huge crash in qualifying.

The erstwhile championship leader lost the rear of his Aprilia going through Turn 7 in the early stages of Q2.

When it gripped again, he was flung over his bike’s handlebars and bounced violently through the gravel.

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Though he was able to walk away from the crash under his own steam, he was seen clutching his left arm when he got back to the paddock.

He was transferred to the circuit medical centre by ambulance shortly afterwards, where a displaced collarbone fracture was detected.

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Marco Bezzecchi will require surgery on the injury.

“Following the crash, Marco Bezzecchi was taken to the circuit medical centre where, under the supervision of MotoGP Medical Director Dr. Angel Charte, he underwent an X-ray examination which revealed a complete and displaced fracture of the left clavicle,” Aprilia said in a statement.

“The type of fracture requires surgical intervention for optimal recovery, and it will be performed by Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini in Italy.

“Marco Bezzecchi is planning to return to Italy as soon as possible. We will keep you updated.”

Marco Bezzecchi's season goes from bad to worse

Bezzecchi was due to start from eighth on the grid, ahead of Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin.

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It marks his second big accident in as many rounds, following a fast crash during the Dutch Grand Prix.

With Bezzecchi withdrawing from the rest of the Germany weekend, it will bring his tally of non-scores in main races to four in a row, and marks his second scoreless event in three.

His crash out of the Dutch Grand Prix lost him the championship lead, dropping him seven points behind Martin. Currently, Martin is unlikely to fight for victory in either race, but the likes of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marc Marquez could overhaul Bezzecchi in the points.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi's season has quickly turned hellish since his dominant start to the campaign, in which he won the first three grands prix and added a fourth to his tally in Italy.

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Since then, he was involved in a Turn 1 pile-up triggered by Martin in Hungary, crashed out of the sprint at Brno and was subsequently banned from the main race for striking a marshal, before falling out of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Bezzecchi now has three weeks within which to have the surgery and recover in time to compete at the British Grand Prix at the start of August.