Nicolo Bulega forced to “sacrifice” in MotoGP negotiations but “we are close”

Nicolo Bulega is “close” to finalising a deal to move to WorldSBK, he says, but things are not yet certain.

Bulega is racing at the UK WorldSBK at Donington this weekend as he seeks to remain unbeaten in 2026.

The Italian is effectively nailed on for the 2026 WorldSBK title, but his future is yet to be decided, although a MotoGP move is thought to be on the cards for the former Moto3 podium finisher.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

“I think I cannot tell you a lot,” said Nicolo Bulega on the subject of his 2027 negotiations after Friday’s practices at Donington.

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“We are I think close to have a clear idea for my future. So, we are working very hard with my agency to try to find the perfect solution for me in MotoGP next year.

“We are close.”

He added: “I’m happy because it’s MotoGP, but for sure when you are a rookie you have to, for the first year, accept something that maybe when you are a top rider you don’t have to.

“I knew that before I started to talk with MotoGP teams that, if I want to make this step and go to MotoGP, I know that the first year I have to make some sacrifice. I don’t talk just about money, but everything.”

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

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A move to MotoGP would leave a spot at the factory Ducati WorldSBK team wide open, a seat that would almost guarantee a shot at a world championship for whoever filled it.

Bulega himself thinks that the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team should choose a current MotoGP rider who cannot remain in the grand prix paddock for 2026 to replace him.

“I think next year there will be a lot of MotoGP riders without a seat, so it can be good for the team, for the championship, to take one of them,” he said.

“Even more because there will be Michelin tyres. Okay, Michelin in Superbike is not the same tyre as MotoGP, but they know maybe the guys from Michelin, they know the mode of working.

“So, I think if I am Cecconi [Aruba.it Racing team owner] I would take one rider from MotoGP.”

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He added: “I think for Stefano [Cecconi] it’s important to have an Italian inside the team – for me, maybe for him not, but for me if I’m Stefano it would be important, yes.”