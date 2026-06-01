Nicolo Bulega dodges VR46 MotoGP rumours: “Any colour is fine”

Nicolo Bulega refuses to be drawn on VR46 MotoGP rumours: “Nothing is set in stone”.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK.
© Gold & Goose
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After extending his WorldSBK win streak to a record 22 in a row at Aragon, Nicolo Bulega dodged speculation that he is set to join the VR46 Ducati team in MotoGP.

The 26-year-old has been firmly on the MotoGP radar since his stand-in appearances for Marc Marquez at the end of last year.

Bulega’s domination of WorldSBK this season, combined with impressive lap times during early testing of Ducati’s 850cc prototype, has further strengthened his chances.

But with Ducati's 2027 rider line-up largely settled, the only vacancy appears to be at VR46.

Valentino Rossi, VR46, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, VR46, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Team owner Valentino Rossi recently stated that he would like to keep an Italian rider in the team, but that still put Bulega up against the likes of Luca Marini, Celestino Vietti and current rider Franco Morbidelli.

Ducati is now rumoured to have helped broker a VR46 deal for Bulega, who raced for Rossi’s team at the start of his grand prix career.

“To be honest, I don’t have much to say. It [MotoGP] might be a possibility; we’re talking about it, but nothing is set in stone yet,” GPOne.com quotes Bulega as saying.

“Obviously, I’d love it, because the MotoGP is a dream for everyone, one I’ve had since I was a kid.

“In fact, I’d love to have another chance to return to the other paddock after my time in Moto2 came to an end.”

Fabio di Giannantonio,2026 Italian MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio,2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

When asked if he liked yellow, the signature colour of Rossi’s VR46 team, Bulega again avoided giving away any clues.

“Sure! For a MotoGP bike, I’d even be fine with purple. Any colour is fine…”

If confirmed, Bulega would ride alongside Fermin Aldeguer, who is due to switch across from Gresini.

Fabio di Giannantonio, who took VR46’s first win since 2023 at Catalunya, is expected to join the factory KTM team next season.

Nicolo Bulega dodges VR46 MotoGP rumours: “Any colour is fine”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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