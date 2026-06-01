Ai Ogura admits Marc Marquez Mugello MotoGP pass “wasn't really clean”

Ai Ogura missed out on joining fellow Aprilia riders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin on the Italian MotoGP podium by just 0.034s.

The Trackhouse rider launched an ambitious move on Pecco Bagnaia at the final corner, only for the Ducati rider to cut back underneath and reclaim third place on the run to the chequered flag.

Among the moments that may have cost Ogura valuable time was a messy overtake on the other factory Ducati of Marc Marquez earlier in the race.

After spending much of the grand prix in seventh, the Japanese again demonstrated strong pace on used tyres, closing rapidly on the riders ahead.

Ai Ogura chases Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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But the move on Marquez didn’t go as planned

“Yeah, that wasn't really clean,” Ogura said afterwards. “I think when Marc saw me, he released the brake and Turn 10 is one of the most critical points for the front tyre.

“It was too late to change my mind, but I couldn't squeeze the brake harder because I felt like I was going to crash.

“So I had to release the brake, and then we both went wide.”

Ai Ogura, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Ogura, who also escaped contact with the KTM of Pedro Acosta on his way to fourth, revealed that he didn’t expect his last-corner podium move on Bagnaia to succeed.

“The last lap move was just a try for third - of course, I did my best but I did not expect that I would finish on the podium - finishing this kind of race right behind Pecco would also not be really good," he said.

“So I had to try and it didn’t work, but it was OK.

“The top three used their tyres to make a gap in the beginning and I didn’t do that, so I had something left at the end to catch up.

“A lot of positives to take from this Sunday and a lot to learn from Friday and Saturday.”

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The result moved Ogura back ahead of Sprint-winning team-mate Raul Fernandez for fifth in the world championship.