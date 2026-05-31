2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results after penalties

Race results from the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 of 22.

Bezzecchi, Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Bezzecchi, Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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A delighted Marco Bezzecchi extends his title lead by beating Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin to win his home Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Behind the ‘men in black’, Pecco Bagnaia led a race for the first time this season on his way to a home podium for Ducati Lenovo.

But only just.

Bagnaia was hunted down by Ai Ogura, who briefly snatched third place at the final corner before Bagnaia cut back underneath.

Bagnaia leads, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Bagnaia leads, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Bagnaia, seventh after a poor start in the Sprint, had passed good friend Bezzecchi to lead on lap 2 of 23.

Bezzecchi then shadowed Bagnaia as they initially edged away from Martin.

Momentum swung in favour of the factory Aprilias as tyre wear became a factor from the midway stage.

Bezzecchi retook the lead with ten laps to go, with Martin repeating the Turn 1 move on Bagnaia two laps later.

Behind the leading trio, Marc Marquez put up a firm defence against Pedro Acosta and Fermin Aldeguer in his comeback grand prix.

Ai Ogura and Sprint podium finisher Fabio di Giannantonio, who slipped to twelfth at the start, later joined the battle.

Despite reduced fitness after shoulder surgery, Marquez held the upper hand until the closing stages, when he was pushed down the order by the queue of riders behind.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fernandez, Razgatlioglu drop 1 position

Sprint winner Raul Fernandez ran wide at Turn 1 and rejoined in 17th. The Trackhouse rider was often the fastest on track as he clawed his way back into the top ten. 

After the finish, Fernandez was given a drop-one-place penalty for 'causing a contact', costing him eighth.

Further back, Toprak Razgatlioglu lost the final point to Pramac Yamaha team-mate Jack Miller after receiving the same penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

LCR Honda stand-in Cal Crutchlow pitted at the midway stage of the 23 laps in his first grand prix since 2023.

LCR explained: 'This morning they found a muscle tear near his left scapula in the muscle, after the stress and the efforts of these past days. He knew the race distance was going to be demanding but he tried his best!'

All riders chose medium tyres, front and rear.

The Hungarian Grand Prix at Balaton Park starts on Friday.

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)40m 57.347s
2Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+3.559s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+5.098s
4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+5.132s
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+5.453s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+7.467s
7Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+10.762s
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+14.644s
9Raul Fernandez***SPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+13.380s
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+21.366s
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+21.479s
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+21.795s
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+22.059s
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+29.789s
15Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+32.289s
16Toprak Razgatlioglu**TURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+31.920s
17Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+32.717s
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+34.335s
19Michele PirroITABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+40.553s
 Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

**Raul Fernandez: Drop one position for causing a contact.

**Toprak Razgatlioglu: Drop one position for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

Warm-up:

MotoGP title leader Marco Bezzecchi strikes back by leading warm-up for the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Pole qualifier Bezzecchi, who could only manage fourth in the Saturday Sprint race, returned to the top by 0.051s from Fermin Aldeguer.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez and team-mate Pecco Bagnaia completed the top four for the factory Ducati team in its special Sunday livery.

After Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin finished one-two on the medium rear tyre in the Sprint, the rest of the field - except Sprint podium finisher Fabio di Giannantonio - also moved from the soft to medium rear this morning.

Fernandez was 14th this morning and Martin eighth.

Bezzecchi takes a reduced 12-point lead over Aprilia team-mate Martin into this afternoon’s race.

The 23-lap Italian MotoGP starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results

 
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'45.374s5/6366k
2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.051s4/6356k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.156s5/6364k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.202s4/6359k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.376s6/6359k
6Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.408s4/6360k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.461s5/6358k
8Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.510s5/6362k
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.564s4/6358k
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.583s5/6362k
11Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.590s5/6355k
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.608s5/6362k
13Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+0.617s5/6354k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.643s6/6356k
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.675s5/6364k
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.757s6/6359k
17Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.760s3/6348k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.819s3/6354k
19Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.820s4/5358k
20Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.883s3/6361k
21Michele PirroITABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+1.801s4/6352k
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.935s6/6351k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 43.921s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is returning this weekend after undergoing surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm. Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

However, younger brother Alex and LCR’s Johann Zarco are both missing due to injuries sustained last time at Catalunya.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is replacing Marquez at Gresini, with Cal Crutchlow making a surprise return to MotoGP and LCR in place of Zarco.

The Englishman won three grands prix for LCR during his full-time career. His most recent MotoGP start was as a Yamaha wildcard at Motegi in 2023.

Jorge Martin set a new all-time MotoGP top speed record of 368.6km/h (229.0mph) in final practice.

Bezzecchi then came close with a 366.1km/h in warm-up.

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race?

 

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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