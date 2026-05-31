2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results after penalties

A delighted Marco Bezzecchi extends his title lead by beating Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin to win his home Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Behind the ‘men in black’, Pecco Bagnaia led a race for the first time this season on his way to a home podium for Ducati Lenovo.

But only just.

Bagnaia was hunted down by Ai Ogura, who briefly snatched third place at the final corner before Bagnaia cut back underneath.

Bagnaia leads, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Bagnaia, seventh after a poor start in the Sprint, had passed good friend Bezzecchi to lead on lap 2 of 23.

Bezzecchi then shadowed Bagnaia as they initially edged away from Martin.

Momentum swung in favour of the factory Aprilias as tyre wear became a factor from the midway stage.

Bezzecchi retook the lead with ten laps to go, with Martin repeating the Turn 1 move on Bagnaia two laps later.

Behind the leading trio, Marc Marquez put up a firm defence against Pedro Acosta and Fermin Aldeguer in his comeback grand prix.

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Ai Ogura and Sprint podium finisher Fabio di Giannantonio, who slipped to twelfth at the start, later joined the battle.

Despite reduced fitness after shoulder surgery, Marquez held the upper hand until the closing stages, when he was pushed down the order by the queue of riders behind.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Fernandez, Razgatlioglu drop 1 position

Sprint winner Raul Fernandez ran wide at Turn 1 and rejoined in 17th. The Trackhouse rider was often the fastest on track as he clawed his way back into the top ten.

After the finish, Fernandez was given a drop-one-place penalty for 'causing a contact', costing him eighth.

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Further back, Toprak Razgatlioglu lost the final point to Pramac Yamaha team-mate Jack Miller after receiving the same penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

LCR Honda stand-in Cal Crutchlow pitted at the midway stage of the 23 laps in his first grand prix since 2023.

LCR explained: 'This morning they found a muscle tear near his left scapula in the muscle, after the stress and the efforts of these past days. He knew the race distance was going to be demanding but he tried his best!'

All riders chose medium tyres, front and rear.

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The Hungarian Grand Prix at Balaton Park starts on Friday.

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 40m 57.347s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +3.559s 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +5.098s 4 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +5.132s 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +5.453s 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +7.467s 7 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +10.762s 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +14.644s 9 Raul Fernandez*** SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +13.380s 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +21.366s 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +21.479s 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +21.795s 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +22.059s 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +29.789s 15 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +32.289s 16 Toprak Razgatlioglu** TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +31.920s 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +32.717s 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +34.335s 19 Michele Pirro ITA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +40.553s Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

**Raul Fernandez: Drop one position for causing a contact.

**Toprak Razgatlioglu: Drop one position for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

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Warm-up:

MotoGP title leader Marco Bezzecchi strikes back by leading warm-up for the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Pole qualifier Bezzecchi, who could only manage fourth in the Saturday Sprint race, returned to the top by 0.051s from Fermin Aldeguer.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez and team-mate Pecco Bagnaia completed the top four for the factory Ducati team in its special Sunday livery.

After Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin finished one-two on the medium rear tyre in the Sprint, the rest of the field - except Sprint podium finisher Fabio di Giannantonio - also moved from the soft to medium rear this morning.

Fernandez was 14th this morning and Martin eighth.

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Bezzecchi takes a reduced 12-point lead over Aprilia team-mate Martin into this afternoon’s race.

The 23-lap Italian MotoGP starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'45.374s 5/6 366k 2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.051s 4/6 356k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.156s 5/6 364k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.202s 4/6 359k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.376s 6/6 359k 6 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.408s 4/6 360k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.461s 5/6 358k 8 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.510s 5/6 362k 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.564s 4/6 358k 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.583s 5/6 362k 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.590s 5/6 355k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.608s 5/6 362k 13 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +0.617s 5/6 354k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.643s 6/6 356k 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.675s 5/6 364k 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.757s 6/6 359k 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.760s 3/6 348k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.819s 3/6 354k 19 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.820s 4/5 358k 20 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.883s 3/6 361k 21 Michele Pirro ITA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +1.801s 4/6 352k 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.935s 6/6 351k

* Rookie

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Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 43.921s (2026)

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 43.921s (2026) Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is returning this weekend after undergoing surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm. Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

However, younger brother Alex and LCR’s Johann Zarco are both missing due to injuries sustained last time at Catalunya.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is replacing Marquez at Gresini, with Cal Crutchlow making a surprise return to MotoGP and LCR in place of Zarco.

The Englishman won three grands prix for LCR during his full-time career. His most recent MotoGP start was as a Yamaha wildcard at Motegi in 2023.

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Jorge Martin set a new all-time MotoGP top speed record of 368.6km/h (229.0mph) in final practice.

Bezzecchi then came close with a 366.1km/h in warm-up.

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race? Choices Pedro Acosta (KTM) Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati) Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) Jorge Martin (Aprilia) Marc Marquez (Ducati) Ai Ogura (Aprilia) Other