‘The bike was destroyed’ - Toprak Razgatlioglu explains ‘very stupid crash’

Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Toprak Razgatlioglu says his bike was “fully destroyed” after suffering a “very stupid crash” at the end of Italian Grand Prix qualifying.

The reigning World Superbike champion fell on the entry to the final corner at the end of Q1 following a practice start.

The Turkish rider was left bemused by the fall in the gravel trap afterwards.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Italian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Speaking to the media on Saturday evening following a 17th-place finish in the sprint, Razgatlioglu said he locked the front and was trying to avoid crashing when he fell.

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He suggested that this was a result of his lack of understanding of Michelin’s front tyre.

“This was not my mistake, because when I did a practice start, the front locked,” he began.

“I just tried to lift off, and the first braking I didn’t feel it lift off.

“I used again the second one, but on the straight, I lost the front. It was strange, I was also surprised, because I tried to lift off the front, but also I’m not accepting the front was locked on the straight.

“Again, Michelin, I’m still learning, but I’m very sad for the crash because the bike was fully destroyed.

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“This was a very stupid crash, but the bike was fully destroyed. I’m very angry after the crash.”

Razgatlioglu has spoken repeatedly this year of the challenge he has faced coming from Pirelli tyres to Michelins in his MotoGP debut.

He said the crash at the end of Q1 made it harder for him to trust the front-end of his Yamaha for the rest of Saturday through Mugello’s fast corners.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Italian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“I don’t trust the front tyre, especially at the this track,” he added.

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“It’s very strange, especially all the long corners, I’m not trusting it because on the straight, when I feel it lock, it’s impossible to trust the lean, very difficult.

“In the race, I improved a lot in some corners, but still in corners eight, nine, I lose a lot.

“If tomorrow we improve this, maybe we will take a big step, maybe we will be riding with the other Yamaha riders.

“Today, I’m really pushing the limit, but it’s really difficult.

“In the corners, you don’t use the brakes, just the gas, you feel front close.

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“This is very difficult to ride. After some laps I started to manage on the brakes. I understand which angle I need to use the front tyre. I made some step, but still not enough to be like [Alex] Rins.”