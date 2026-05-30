2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 of 22.

Start, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint.
Start, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose
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Raul Fernandez takes his first MotoGP Sprint win with a dominant performance on Saturday at Mugello.

Fernandez seized the lead after the opening turns, then kept clear of fellow Aprilia rider Jorge Martin - after the pair tangled last time in Catalunya.

Fernandez, who took his and the Trackhouse team's debut Grand Prix win at Phillip Island last year, and Martin were the only riders to choose the medium rear tyre.

Fabio di Giannantonio completed the podium for VR46 Ducati.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez, who won from pole at Mugello last year, snatched the holeshot from the second row in his first Sprint since Le Mans.

However, the reigning champion was quickly passed by Fernandez and Martin, with Honda rookie Diogo Moreira also taking advantage to hold an early third.

Practice leader Fabio di Giannantonio later took the podium place from Moreira on lap 3 of 11 but couldn’t trouble the leading Aprilias.

World championship leader and pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi was swamped by the field at Turn 1, emerging in sixth.

The Aprilia rider then overtook Marquez and Moreira to reach fourth by the midway stage, where he remained, shrinking his title lead.

Marquez later re-passed Moreira for fifth.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Further back, LCR stand-in Cal Crutchlow took the chequered flag for the first time since 2023 at the back of the field in 19th, one place behind Gresini stand-in Michele Pirro.

Tyres

All riders went to the grid on medium front and soft rear tyres except second on the grid Fernandez, who picked the medium rear. Fellow front-row starter Martin then also switched to the medium rear...

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)19m 28.408s
2Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.289s
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+3.287s
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+4.481s
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+9.055s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+9.758s
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+10.983s
8Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+11.411s
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+11.809s
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+12.932s
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+16.690s
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.043s
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+18.407s
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+20.619s
15Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+20.669s
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+22.907s
17Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+25.423s
18Michele PirroITABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+27.085s
19Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+39.671s
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)DNF

* Rookie

Qualifying:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP title leader Marco Bezzecchi strikes back by leading an all-Aprilia front row in qualifying for the 2026 Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

Bezzecchi shot to pole with the first-ever 1m 43s Mugello lap, putting him 0.224s clear of Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez, who fought through Qualifying 1.

Jorge Martin completes the front row while Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez vaulted from ninth to fourth in the final minute.

Fellow Desmosedici riders Fermin Aldeguer and Pecco Bagnaia will join Marquez on row two of the grid.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio, fastest in all three practice sessions, could only manage seventh.

The 11-lap Mugello Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results

 
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'43.921s5/8362k
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.224s5/7359k
3Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.363s2/7362k
4Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.373s6/7359k
5Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.392s6/8356k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.561s5/7358k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.577s7/7355k
8Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.713s2/8362k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.734s6/7358k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.789s6/7358k
11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.942s6/7365k
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.128s2/7358k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)1'44.852s7/8359k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'44.908s6/7360k
15Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'45.274s3/7356k
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'45.279s2/7360k
17Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'45.288s7/7354k
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'45.498s5/6352k
19Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'45.873s6/7352k
20Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1'46.137s7/7352k
21Michele PirroITABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)1'46.161s6/7352k
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1'47.092s2/6355k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 44.169s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)

Free Practice 2:

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio di Giannantonio completes a perfect sweep of practice for the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, despite a technical issue in Saturday morning’s FP2.

The VR46 Ducati rider held off KTM’s Pedro Acosta and factory Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia, with Ai Ogura the top Aprilia in fifth.

Diggia will only have one GP26 available for the upcoming qualifying session.
 

Martin breaks MotoGP top speed record

Jorge Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin set a new all-time MotoGP top speed record of 368.6km/h (229.0mph) in final practice.

That beat the old record of 366.1km/h (227.5mph) - set by KTM riders Brad Binder (2023) and Pol Espargaro (2024) - which was matched by Trackhouse Aprilia rider Ai Ogura on Saturday morning.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including KTM’s Pedro Acosta, will now begin.

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)1'45.641s5/10356k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.244s10/11358k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.270s3/11359k
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.301s9/11354k
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.347s10/11366k
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.429s6/13365k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.445s4/13352k
8Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.463s4/13369k
9Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.490s4/11361k
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.509s3/12362k
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.712s4/9356k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.762s5/11361k
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.843s5/10362k
14Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.854s6/9356k
15Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.019s7/8355k
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.104s3/10351k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.160s11/12365k
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.203s4/11354k
19Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.356s9/11352k
20Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.700s3/11353k
21Michele PirroITABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+2.005s2/4351k
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.909s4/11352k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 44.169s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is returning this weekend after undergoing surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm. Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

However, younger brother Alex and LCR’s Johann Zarco are both missing due to injuries sustained last time at Catalunya.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is replacing Marquez at Gresini, with Cal Crutchlow making a surprise return to MotoGP and LCR in place of Zarco.

The Englishman won three grands prix for LCR during his full-time career. His most recent MotoGP start was as a Yamaha wildcard at Motegi in 2023.

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race?

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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