2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 of 22.
Raul Fernandez takes his first MotoGP Sprint win with a dominant performance on Saturday at Mugello.
Fernandez seized the lead after the opening turns, then kept clear of fellow Aprilia rider Jorge Martin - after the pair tangled last time in Catalunya.
Fernandez, who took his and the Trackhouse team's debut Grand Prix win at Phillip Island last year, and Martin were the only riders to choose the medium rear tyre.
Fabio di Giannantonio completed the podium for VR46 Ducati.
Marc Marquez, who won from pole at Mugello last year, snatched the holeshot from the second row in his first Sprint since Le Mans.
However, the reigning champion was quickly passed by Fernandez and Martin, with Honda rookie Diogo Moreira also taking advantage to hold an early third.
Practice leader Fabio di Giannantonio later took the podium place from Moreira on lap 3 of 11 but couldn’t trouble the leading Aprilias.
World championship leader and pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi was swamped by the field at Turn 1, emerging in sixth.
The Aprilia rider then overtook Marquez and Moreira to reach fourth by the midway stage, where he remained, shrinking his title lead.
Marquez later re-passed Moreira for fifth.
Further back, LCR stand-in Cal Crutchlow took the chequered flag for the first time since 2023 at the back of the field in 19th, one place behind Gresini stand-in Michele Pirro.
Tyres
All riders went to the grid on medium front and soft rear tyres except second on the grid Fernandez, who picked the medium rear. Fellow front-row starter Martin then also switched to the medium rear...
2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|19m 28.408s
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.289s
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+3.287s
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+4.481s
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+9.055s
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+9.758s
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+10.983s
|8
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+11.411s
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+11.809s
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+12.932s
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+16.690s
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+17.043s
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+18.407s
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+20.619s
|15
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+20.669s
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+22.907s
|17
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+25.423s
|18
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+27.085s
|19
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+39.671s
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|DNF
* Rookie
Qualifying:
MotoGP title leader Marco Bezzecchi strikes back by leading an all-Aprilia front row in qualifying for the 2026 Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.
Bezzecchi shot to pole with the first-ever 1m 43s Mugello lap, putting him 0.224s clear of Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez, who fought through Qualifying 1.
Jorge Martin completes the front row while Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez vaulted from ninth to fourth in the final minute.
Fellow Desmosedici riders Fermin Aldeguer and Pecco Bagnaia will join Marquez on row two of the grid.
VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio, fastest in all three practice sessions, could only manage seventh.
The 11-lap Mugello Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'43.921s
|5/8
|362k
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.224s
|5/7
|359k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.363s
|2/7
|362k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.373s
|6/7
|359k
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.392s
|6/8
|356k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.561s
|5/7
|358k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.577s
|7/7
|355k
|8
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.713s
|2/8
|362k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.734s
|6/7
|358k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.789s
|6/7
|358k
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.942s
|6/7
|365k
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.128s
|2/7
|358k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|1'44.852s
|7/8
|359k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'44.908s
|6/7
|360k
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'45.274s
|3/7
|356k
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'45.279s
|2/7
|360k
|17
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'45.288s
|7/7
|354k
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'45.498s
|5/6
|352k
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'45.873s
|6/7
|352k
|20
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1'46.137s
|7/7
|352k
|21
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|1'46.161s
|6/7
|352k
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'47.092s
|2/6
|355k
* Rookie
Official Mugello MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 44.169s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)
Free Practice 2:
Fabio di Giannantonio completes a perfect sweep of practice for the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, despite a technical issue in Saturday morning’s FP2.
The VR46 Ducati rider held off KTM’s Pedro Acosta and factory Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia, with Ai Ogura the top Aprilia in fifth.
Diggia will only have one GP26 available for the upcoming qualifying session.
Martin breaks MotoGP top speed record
Jorge Martin set a new all-time MotoGP top speed record of 368.6km/h (229.0mph) in final practice.
That beat the old record of 366.1km/h (227.5mph) - set by KTM riders Brad Binder (2023) and Pol Espargaro (2024) - which was matched by Trackhouse Aprilia rider Ai Ogura on Saturday morning.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including KTM’s Pedro Acosta, will now begin.
2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|1'45.641s
|5/10
|356k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.244s
|10/11
|358k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.270s
|3/11
|359k
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.301s
|9/11
|354k
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.347s
|10/11
|366k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.429s
|6/13
|365k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.445s
|4/13
|352k
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.463s
|4/13
|369k
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.490s
|4/11
|361k
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.509s
|3/12
|362k
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.712s
|4/9
|356k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.762s
|5/11
|361k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.843s
|5/10
|362k
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.854s
|6/9
|356k
|15
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.019s
|7/8
|355k
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.104s
|3/10
|351k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.160s
|11/12
|365k
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.203s
|4/11
|354k
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.356s
|9/11
|352k
|20
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.700s
|3/11
|353k
|21
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+2.005s
|2/4
|351k
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.909s
|4/11
|352k
* Rookie
Official Mugello MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 44.169s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is returning this weekend after undergoing surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm. Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.
However, younger brother Alex and LCR’s Johann Zarco are both missing due to injuries sustained last time at Catalunya.
Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is replacing Marquez at Gresini, with Cal Crutchlow making a surprise return to MotoGP and LCR in place of Zarco.
The Englishman won three grands prix for LCR during his full-time career. His most recent MotoGP start was as a Yamaha wildcard at Motegi in 2023.