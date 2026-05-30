Luca Marini penalised for Morbidelli, Martin incident in Mugello MotoGP practice
Luca Marini has been given a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Italian MotoGP at Mugello.
Luca Marini will drop from 16th to 19th on the grid for Sunday’s home Italian MotoGP at Mugello.
The factory HRC rider has been handed a three-place penalty by the FIM MotoGP Stewards for ‘riding slow online’ and ‘disturbing’ Franco Morbidelli and Jorge Martin at Turn 15 in final practice.
The incident, which caused both following riders to slow and Martin to raise his hand, occurred as Marini peeled off track and into pit lane.
The move was deemed “dangerous slow riding" by the Stewards and, as a second offence of the season, Marini received the three-place penalty.
Martin went on to qualify on the outside of an all-Aprilia front row, while Morbidelli starts from ninth for VR46.
Marini’s penalty only applies to the grand prix and not Saturday afternoon’s Sprint race.