2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results from the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 of 22.
MotoGP title leader Marco Bezzecchi strikes back by leading an all-Aprilia front row in qualifying for the 2026 Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.
Bezzecchi shot to pole with the first-ever 1m 43s Mugello lap, putting him 0.224s clear of Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez, who fought through Qualifying 1.
Jorge Martin completes the front row while Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez vaulted from ninth to fourth in the final minute.
Fellow Desmosedici riders Fermin Aldeguer and Pecco Bagnaia will join Marquez on row two of the grid.
VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio, fastest in all three practice sessions, could only manage seventh.
The 11-lap Mugello Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'43.921s
|5/8
|362k
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.224s
|5/7
|359k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.363s
|2/7
|362k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.373s
|6/7
|359k
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.392s
|6/8
|356k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.561s
|5/7
|358k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.577s
|7/7
|355k
|8
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.713s
|2/8
|362k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.734s
|6/7
|358k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.789s
|6/7
|358k
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.942s
|6/7
|365k
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.128s
|2/7
|358k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|1'44.852s
|7/8
|359k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'44.908s
|6/7
|360k
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'45.274s
|3/7
|356k
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'45.279s
|2/7
|360k
|17
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'45.288s
|7/7
|354k
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'45.498s
|5/6
|352k
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'45.873s
|6/7
|352k
|20
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1'46.137s
|7/7
|352k
|21
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|1'46.161s
|6/7
|352k
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'47.092s
|2/6
|355k
* Rookie
Official Mugello MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 44.169s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)
Free Practice 2:
Fabio di Giannantonio completes a perfect sweep of practice for the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, despite a technical issue in Saturday morning’s FP2.
The VR46 Ducati rider held off KTM’s Pedro Acosta and factory Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia, with Ai Ogura the top Aprilia in fifth.
Diggia will only have one GP26 available for the upcoming qualifying session.
Martin breaks MotoGP top speed record
Jorge Martin set a new all-time MotoGP top speed record of 368.6km/h (229.0mph) in final practice.
That beat the old record of 366.1km/h (227.5mph) - set by KTM riders Brad Binder (2023) and Pol Espargaro (2024) - which was matched by Trackhouse Aprilia rider Ai Ogura on Saturday morning.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including KTM’s Pedro Acosta, will now begin.
2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|1'45.641s
|5/10
|356k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.244s
|10/11
|358k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.270s
|3/11
|359k
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.301s
|9/11
|354k
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.347s
|10/11
|366k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.429s
|6/13
|365k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.445s
|4/13
|352k
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.463s
|4/13
|369k
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.490s
|4/11
|361k
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.509s
|3/12
|362k
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.712s
|4/9
|356k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.762s
|5/11
|361k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.843s
|5/10
|362k
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.854s
|6/9
|356k
|15
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.019s
|7/8
|355k
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.104s
|3/10
|351k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.160s
|11/12
|365k
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.203s
|4/11
|354k
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.356s
|9/11
|352k
|20
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.700s
|3/11
|353k
|21
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+2.005s
|2/4
|351k
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.909s
|4/11
|352k
* Rookie
Official Mugello MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 44.169s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is returning this weekend after undergoing surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm. Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.
However, younger brother Alex and LCR’s Johann Zarco are both missing due to injuries sustained last time at Catalunya.
Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is replacing Marquez at Gresini, with Cal Crutchlow making a surprise return to MotoGP and LCR in place of Zarco.
The Englishman won three grands prix for LCR during his full-time career. His most recent MotoGP start was as a Yamaha wildcard at Motegi in 2023.