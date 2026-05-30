MotoGP title leader Marco Bezzecchi strikes back by leading an all-Aprilia front row in qualifying for the 2026 Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

Bezzecchi shot to pole with the first-ever 1m 43s Mugello lap, putting him 0.224s clear of Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez, who fought through Qualifying 1.

Jorge Martin completes the front row while Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez vaulted from ninth to fourth in the final minute.

Fellow Desmosedici riders Fermin Aldeguer and Pecco Bagnaia will join Marquez on row two of the grid.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio, fastest in all three practice sessions, could only manage seventh.

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The 11-lap Mugello Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'43.921s 5/8 362k 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.224s 5/7 359k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.363s 2/7 362k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.373s 6/7 359k 5 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.392s 6/8 356k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.561s 5/7 358k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.577s 7/7 355k 8 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.713s 2/8 362k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.734s 6/7 358k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.789s 6/7 358k 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.942s 6/7 365k 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.128s 2/7 358k Qualifying 1: 13 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1'44.852s 7/8 359k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'44.908s 6/7 360k 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'45.274s 3/7 356k 16 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'45.279s 2/7 360k 17 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'45.288s 7/7 354k 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'45.498s 5/6 352k 19 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'45.873s 6/7 352k 20 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1'46.137s 7/7 352k 21 Michele Pirro ITA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 1'46.161s 6/7 352k 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1'47.092s 2/6 355k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 44.169s (2025)

Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 44.169s (2025) Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)

Free Practice 2:

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Fabio di Giannantonio completes a perfect sweep of practice for the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, despite a technical issue in Saturday morning’s FP2.

The VR46 Ducati rider held off KTM’s Pedro Acosta and factory Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia, with Ai Ogura the top Aprilia in fifth.

Diggia will only have one GP26 available for the upcoming qualifying session.



Martin breaks MotoGP top speed record

Jorge Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin set a new all-time MotoGP top speed record of 368.6km/h (229.0mph) in final practice.

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That beat the old record of 366.1km/h (227.5mph) - set by KTM riders Brad Binder (2023) and Pol Espargaro (2024) - which was matched by Trackhouse Aprilia rider Ai Ogura on Saturday morning.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including KTM’s Pedro Acosta, will now begin.

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 1'45.641s 5/10 356k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.244s 10/11 358k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.270s 3/11 359k 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.301s 9/11 354k 5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.347s 10/11 366k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.429s 6/13 365k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.445s 4/13 352k 8 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.463s 4/13 369k 9 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.490s 4/11 361k 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.509s 3/12 362k 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.712s 4/9 356k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.762s 5/11 361k 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.843s 5/10 362k 14 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.854s 6/9 356k 15 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.019s 7/8 355k 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.104s 3/10 351k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.160s 11/12 365k 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.203s 4/11 354k 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.356s 9/11 352k 20 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.700s 3/11 353k 21 Michele Pirro ITA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +2.005s 2/4 351k 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.909s 4/11 352k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

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Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 44.169s (2025)

Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 44.169s (2025) Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is returning this weekend after undergoing surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm. Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

However, younger brother Alex and LCR’s Johann Zarco are both missing due to injuries sustained last time at Catalunya.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is replacing Marquez at Gresini, with Cal Crutchlow making a surprise return to MotoGP and LCR in place of Zarco.

The Englishman won three grands prix for LCR during his full-time career. His most recent MotoGP start was as a Yamaha wildcard at Motegi in 2023.

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race? Choices Pedro Acosta (KTM) Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati) Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) Jorge Martin (Aprilia) Marc Marquez (Ducati) Ai Ogura (Aprilia) Other

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