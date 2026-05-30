Starting grid for the 2026 Mugello MotoGP Sprint race

The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Mugello MotoGP Sprint race.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marco Bezzecchi leads an all-Aprilia front row for this afternoon’s Italian MotoGP Sprint race.

The title leader took pole position for his home round by delivering a new all-time Mugello lap record.

Bezzecchi will be joined on the front row by Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez, who fought through Qualifying 1 to claim second, and factory Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin.

Martin, who starts the Sprint 15 points behind Bezzecchi, set a new MotoGP top speed record earlier in the day.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Reigning champion Marc Marquez will make his race return from fourth on the grid.

The Spaniard will be joined on an all-Ducati second row by Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and factory team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

Practice leader Fabio di Giannantonio could only manage seventh in qualifying, putting him just ahead of rookie Diogo Moreira, who secured his best grid position yet for LCR Honda.

di Giannantonio’s VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli completes row three.

Catalunya pole qualifier Pedro Acosta could only manage tenth on the Mugello grid, just ahead of fellow KTM rider Enea Bastianini.

Alex Rins starts as the top Yamaha in twelfth.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

LCR stand-in Cal Crutchlow completes the grid for his first MotoGP race since 2023.

Luca Marini penalty

There are no penalties for the Sprint, but Luca Marini will drop three places for Sunday's grand prix.

The 12-lap Mugello Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
 

2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint: Full starting grid

Row 1: Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin

Row 2: Marc Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, Francesco Bagnaia

Row 3: Fabio Di Giannantonio, Diogo Moreira, Franco Morbidelli

Row 4: Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini, Alex Rins

Row 5: Ai Ogura, Brad Binder, Joan Mir

Row 6: Luca Marini, Jack Miller, Fabio Quartararo

Row 7: Maverick Viñales, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michele Pirro

Row 8: Cal Crutchlow

2026 Italian MotoGP: Full starting grid after penalties

Row 1: Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin

Row 2: Marc Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, Francesco Bagnaia

Row 3: Fabio Di Giannantonio, Diogo Moreira, Franco Morbidelli

Row 4: Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini, Alex Rins

Row 5: Ai Ogura, Brad Binder, Joan Mir

Row 6: Jack Miller, Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Viñales

Row 7: Luca Marini*, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michele Pirro

Row 8: Cal Crutchlow

* Three-place grid penalty.

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race?

Starting grid for the 2026 Mugello MotoGP Sprint race
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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