Starting grid for the 2026 Mugello MotoGP Sprint race
The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Mugello MotoGP Sprint race.
Marco Bezzecchi leads an all-Aprilia front row for this afternoon’s Italian MotoGP Sprint race.
The title leader took pole position for his home round by delivering a new all-time Mugello lap record.
Bezzecchi will be joined on the front row by Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez, who fought through Qualifying 1 to claim second, and factory Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin.
Martin, who starts the Sprint 15 points behind Bezzecchi, set a new MotoGP top speed record earlier in the day.
Reigning champion Marc Marquez will make his race return from fourth on the grid.
The Spaniard will be joined on an all-Ducati second row by Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and factory team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.
Practice leader Fabio di Giannantonio could only manage seventh in qualifying, putting him just ahead of rookie Diogo Moreira, who secured his best grid position yet for LCR Honda.
di Giannantonio’s VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli completes row three.
Catalunya pole qualifier Pedro Acosta could only manage tenth on the Mugello grid, just ahead of fellow KTM rider Enea Bastianini.
Alex Rins starts as the top Yamaha in twelfth.
LCR stand-in Cal Crutchlow completes the grid for his first MotoGP race since 2023.
Luca Marini penalty
There are no penalties for the Sprint, but Luca Marini will drop three places for Sunday's grand prix.
The 12-lap Mugello Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint: Full starting grid
Row 1: Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin
Row 2: Marc Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, Francesco Bagnaia
Row 3: Fabio Di Giannantonio, Diogo Moreira, Franco Morbidelli
Row 4: Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini, Alex Rins
Row 5: Ai Ogura, Brad Binder, Joan Mir
Row 6: Luca Marini, Jack Miller, Fabio Quartararo
Row 7: Maverick Viñales, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michele Pirro
Row 8: Cal Crutchlow
2026 Italian MotoGP: Full starting grid after penalties
Row 1: Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin
Row 2: Marc Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, Francesco Bagnaia
Row 3: Fabio Di Giannantonio, Diogo Moreira, Franco Morbidelli
Row 4: Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini, Alex Rins
Row 5: Ai Ogura, Brad Binder, Joan Mir
Row 6: Jack Miller, Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Viñales
Row 7: Luca Marini*, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michele Pirro
Row 8: Cal Crutchlow
* Three-place grid penalty.