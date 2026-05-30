Marco Bezzecchi unveils touching tribute to iconic late F1 driver Alex Zanardi moment

Aprilia MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi has unveiled a tribute helmet to late Formula 1 driver and Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi at the Italian Grand Prix.

Zanardi, who competed in Formula 1 between 1991 and 1999, as well as winning the CART championship twice, died aged 59 at the beginning of May.

The Italian suffered life-changing injuries in a crash in Germany in 2001, but continued car racing after this, and became a Paralympic star in handcycling, winning gold medals in London and Rio in 2012 and 2016.

Marco Bezzecchi's Alex Zanardi tribute helmet © Aprilia Racing

At this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, MotoGP championship leader Marco Bezzecchi is sporting a helmet design in tribute to Zanardi.

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The design is a replica of the helmet Zanardi wore during a CART race at Laguna Seca in 1996, where he overtook Bryan Herta at the Corkscrew.

Ironically, 12 years later, Bezzecchi’s mentor Valentino Rossi would carry out a similar move on Casey Stoner at the same corner.

A statement from Aprilia read: “For the Italian Grand Prix, Marco Bezzecchi is wearing a special helmet dedicated to Alex Zanardi, a legendary Italian sportsman and a globally recognised symbol of resilience, not only for his sporting achievements but also for the human values he embodied throughout his life.

“The helmet is a faithful replica of the one worn by Zanardi in 1996, when he overtook Bryan Herta at the Corkscrew corner at Laguna Seca in a move that went down in motorsport history.

“Zanardi, who passed away last May at the age of 59, was an Italian racing driver and Paralympic champion.

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“Following a successful career in Formula 1 and winning two CART titles, he was involved in a serious accident in 2001 that resulted in the amputation of both legs.

“Despite his disability, he reinvented himself as a handcyclist, winning four gold medals at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, as well as twelve world titles.”

Marco Bezzecchi's Alex Zanardi tribute helmet © Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi heads into his home round at the Italian Grand Prix leading the standings by 15 points from Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin.

He will start from pole after leading an Aprilia 1-2-3 in qualifying at Mugello on Saturday.

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