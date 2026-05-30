Mugello Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Sprint race at Mugello, round 7 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP world championship lead has been reduced to 12 points after a fourth-place finish in Saturday's Mugello Sprint.
Aprilia team-mate and nearest rival Jorge Martin finished second, in a race won by Raul Fernandez, who moves ahead of Trackhouse team-mate Ai Ogura for fifth in the standings.
Top Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio remains third overall, but gained a point on Bezzecchi by completing the Sprint podium.
However, KTM's Pedro Acosta is now 55 points from the top.
Reigning champion Marc Marquez scored his first points since Jerez but is now 86 behind Bezzecchi heading into Sunday's grand prix...
Mugello Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|148
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|136
|(-12)
|3
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|123
|(-25)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|93
|(-55)
|5
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|80
|(-68)
|6
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|79
|(-69)
|7
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|67
|(-81)
|8
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|66
|(-82)
|9
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|62
|(-86)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|51
|(-97)
|11
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|43
|(-105)
|12
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|39
|(-109)
|13
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|37
|(-111)
|14
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|37
|(-111)
|15
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|36
|(-112)
|16
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|34
|(-114)
|17
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|17
|(-131)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|11
|(-137)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|9
|(-139)
|20
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-143)
|21
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|4
|(-144)
|22
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|4
|(-144)
|23
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-146)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.