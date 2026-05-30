Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP world championship lead has been reduced to 12 points after a fourth-place finish in Saturday's Mugello Sprint.

Aprilia team-mate and nearest rival Jorge Martin finished second, in a race won by Raul Fernandez, who moves ahead of Trackhouse team-mate Ai Ogura for fifth in the standings.

Top Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio remains third overall, but gained a point on Bezzecchi by completing the Sprint podium.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

However, KTM's Pedro Acosta is now 55 points from the top.

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Reigning champion Marc Marquez scored his first points since Jerez but is now 86 behind Bezzecchi heading into Sunday's grand prix...

Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

Mugello Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 148 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 136 (-12) 3 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 123 (-25) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 93 (-55) 5 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 80 (-68) 6 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 79 (-69) 7 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 67 (-81) 8 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 66 (-82) 9 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 62 (-86) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 51 (-97) 11 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 43 (-105) 12 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 39 (-109) 13 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 37 (-111) 14 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 37 (-111) 15 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 36 (-112) 16 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 34 (-114) 17 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 17 (-131) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 11 (-137) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 9 (-139) 20 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-143) 21 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 4 (-144) 22 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 4 (-144) 23 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2 (-146)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.



Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race? Choices Pedro Acosta (KTM) Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati) Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) Jorge Martin (Aprilia) Marc Marquez (Ducati) Ai Ogura (Aprilia) Other

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