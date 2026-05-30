Mugello Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Sprint race at Mugello, round 7 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP world championship lead has been reduced to 12 points after a fourth-place finish in Saturday's Mugello Sprint.

Aprilia team-mate and nearest rival Jorge Martin finished second, in a race won by Raul Fernandez, who moves ahead of Trackhouse team-mate Ai Ogura for fifth in the standings.

Top Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio remains third overall, but gained a point on Bezzecchi by completing the Sprint podium.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

However, KTM's Pedro Acosta is now 55 points from the top.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez scored his first points since Jerez but is now 86 behind Bezzecchi heading into Sunday's grand prix...

Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint.
Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Mugello Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)148 
2=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)136(-12)
3=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)123(-25)
4=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)93(-55)
5^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)80(-68)
6˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)79(-69)
7=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)67(-81)
8=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)66(-82)
9=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)62(-86)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)51(-97)
11=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)43(-105)
12=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)39(-109)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)37(-111)
14=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)37(-111)
15=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)36(-112)
16=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)34(-114)
17=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*17(-131)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)11(-137)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)9(-139)
20=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-143)
21=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)4(-144)
22=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*4(-144)
23=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-146)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
 

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race?

Mugello Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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