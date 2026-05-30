Starting grid for the 2026 Mugello MotoGP race after penalties

Marco Bezzecchi starts from pole position for Sunday's Italian MotoGP but with his world championship lead cut to 12 points after failing to finish on the podium in the Sprint.

The Italian was eclipsed by fellow RS-GP riders Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin - plus VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio - in the Saturday race.

Bezzecchi now gets his chance to make amends in the grand prix, when he will again be joined on the front row of the grid by Trackhouse rider Fernandez and factory Aprilia team-mate Martin.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Reigning champion Marc Marquez will start his first grand prix since Jerez from fourth on the grid. The factory Ducati star snatched the Sprint holeshot before being shuffled back to fifth place.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Spaniard will be joined on an all-Ducati second row by Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

Fabio di Giannantonio completed the Sprint podium but will again need to fight through from seventh on the grid.

Alongside him, rookie Diogo Moreira made good use of his best qualifying yet for LCR Honda to star in the early Sprint laps.

di Giannantonio’s VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli completes row three.

Catalunya pole qualifier Pedro Acosta could only manage tenth on the Mugello grid, just ahead of fellow KTM rider Enea Bastianini.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Rins starts as the top Yamaha in twelfth.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

LCR stand-in Cal Crutchlow completes the grid for his first MotoGP race since 2023.

Luca Marini penalty

Luca Marini drops three places for Sunday's grand prix, to 19th on the grid, for an final practice incident with Franco Morbidelli and Jorge Martin.

The 23-lap Italian Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).



Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Italian MotoGP: Full starting grid after penalties

Row 1: Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin

Row 2: Marc Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, Francesco Bagnaia

Row 3: Fabio Di Giannantonio, Diogo Moreira, Franco Morbidelli

Row 4: Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini, Alex Rins

Row 5: Ai Ogura, Brad Binder, Joan Mir

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Row 6: Jack Miller, Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Viñales

Row 7: Luca Marini*, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michele Pirro

Row 8: Cal Crutchlow

* Three-place grid penalty.

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race? Choices Pedro Acosta (KTM) Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati) Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) Jorge Martin (Aprilia) Marc Marquez (Ducati) Ai Ogura (Aprilia) Other

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT