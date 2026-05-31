Mugello: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after penalties

Marco Bezzecchi leads the MotoGP World Championship by 17 points after victory over Aprilia team-mate and title rival Jorge Martin in Sunday's Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Top Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio is now 39-points behind after salvaging fifth place following a poor start.

KTM's Pedro Acosta slips 70-points behind Bezzecchi and is coming under pressure from Ai Ogura, who moves back ahead of team-mate Raul Fernandez.

Fernandez, Razgatlioglu penalties

Fernandez and Toprak Razgatlioglu both received drop-one-place penalties after the race, costing them each a world championship point.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati Lenovo team-mate Marc Marquez move ahead of the absent Alex Marquez for seventh and eighth in the standings.

Round eight at Balaton Park takes place next weekend.

Mugello: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 173 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 156 (-17) 3 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 134 (-39) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 103 (-70) 5 ^1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 92 (-81) 6 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 87 (-86) 7 ^1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 82 (-91) 8 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 71 (-102) 9 ˅2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 67 (-106) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 59 (-114) 11 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 46 (-127) 12 ^2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 42 (-131) 13 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 39 (-134) 14 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 38 (-135) 15 ˅2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 37 (-136) 16 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 34 (-139) 17 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 23 (-150) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 15 (-158) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 9 (-164) 20 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-168) 21 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 4 (-169) 22 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 4 (-169) 23 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 3 (-170)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie



Will Aprilia win its first ever MotoGP riders' title in 2026? Ya 81% (62 votes) Tidak 19% (15 votes) Total votes: 77 Register or Log In to vote

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