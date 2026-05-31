Mugello: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after penalties
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, round 7 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi leads the MotoGP World Championship by 17 points after victory over Aprilia team-mate and title rival Jorge Martin in Sunday's Italian MotoGP at Mugello.
Top Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio is now 39-points behind after salvaging fifth place following a poor start.
KTM's Pedro Acosta slips 70-points behind Bezzecchi and is coming under pressure from Ai Ogura, who moves back ahead of team-mate Raul Fernandez.
Fernandez, Razgatlioglu penalties
Fernandez and Toprak Razgatlioglu both received drop-one-place penalties after the race, costing them each a world championship point.
Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati Lenovo team-mate Marc Marquez move ahead of the absent Alex Marquez for seventh and eighth in the standings.
Round eight at Balaton Park takes place next weekend.
Mugello: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|173
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|156
|(-17)
|3
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|134
|(-39)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|103
|(-70)
|5
|^1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|92
|(-81)
|6
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|87
|(-86)
|7
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|82
|(-91)
|8
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|71
|(-102)
|9
|˅2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|67
|(-106)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|59
|(-114)
|11
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|46
|(-127)
|12
|^2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|42
|(-131)
|13
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|39
|(-134)
|14
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|38
|(-135)
|15
|˅2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|37
|(-136)
|16
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|34
|(-139)
|17
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|23
|(-150)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|15
|(-158)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|9
|(-164)
|20
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-168)
|21
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|4
|(-169)
|22
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|4
|(-169)
|23
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-170)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie