Mugello: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after penalties

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, round 7 of 22.

Bezzecchi, Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Bezzecchi, Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marco Bezzecchi leads the MotoGP World Championship by 17 points after victory over Aprilia team-mate and title rival Jorge Martin in Sunday's Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Top Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio is now 39-points behind after salvaging fifth place following a poor start.

KTM's Pedro Acosta slips 70-points behind Bezzecchi and is coming under pressure from Ai Ogura, who moves back ahead of team-mate Raul Fernandez.

Fernandez, Razgatlioglu penalties

Fernandez and Toprak Razgatlioglu both received drop-one-place penalties after the race, costing them each a world championship point.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati Lenovo team-mate Marc Marquez move ahead of the absent Alex Marquez for seventh and eighth in the standings.

Round eight at Balaton Park takes place next weekend.

Mugello: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)173 
2=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)156(-17)
3=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)134(-39)
4=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)103(-70)
5^1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)92(-81)
6˅1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)87(-86)
7^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)82(-91)
8^1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)71(-102)
9˅2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)67(-106)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)59(-114)
11=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)46(-127)
12^2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)42(-131)
13˅1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)39(-134)
14^1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)38(-135)
15˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)37(-136)
16=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)34(-139)
17=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*23(-150)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)15(-158)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)9(-164)
20=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-168)
21=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)4(-169)
22=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*4(-169)
23=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-170)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Will Aprilia win its first ever MotoGP riders' title in 2026?

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Mugello: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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