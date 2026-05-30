Pecco Bagnaia doesn’t back MotoGP grid change safety proposal

Pecco Bagnaia doesn’t believe spacing the grid out further will make MotoGP starts safer

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Italian MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Italian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia doesn’t back a MotoGP proposal to increase the space between riders on the starting grid in order to improve safety.

The Turn 1 pile-up involving Johann Zarco, Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini at the Catalan Grand Prix triggered a discussion about the safety of race starts.

A number of riders called for the approach to Turn 1 at Barcelona to be altered by moving the grid further forward.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Italian MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Italian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

On Friday at the Italian Grand Prix, MotoGP SE chief Carlos Ezpeleta detailed several safety proposals up for discussion, including the removal of ride height devices and spacing the riders further apart on the grid.

But Ducati’s Bagnaia doesn’t believe any of these are legitimate solutions, noting that the biggest danger in race starts now being the frequency of them.

“I don’t think it’s a solution, making more distance between the riders, or even just put two riders in more lines,” he said on Saturday at Mugello.

“So, I hope they think of another solution, and we can give another solution.

“For me, removing the rear and front ride height devices will not make a big change.

“The things that make more crashes are because we’re starting more and we have more races.

“And also the bikes are all fast, because if you consider 2011, 2012, 2013, six bikes were fast; all the others were slow. So, it’s difficult to compare.”

Bagnaia did note that 12 riders came to the safety commission on Friday at Mugello, but says everyone is still needed to attend so the grid can start to vote on matters more.

“12. We were more. And like this, we can have more ideas, we can share more information, and it’s better,” he said.

“I just hope for the future we will increase the number of riders, so we can also think to change things by vote, because if you are only 12 you can’t vote; you need to have everyone.

“But it’s already a step in front, so I hope it will continue.”

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Italian MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Italian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Launch problems dog Bagnaia at Mugello sprint

Bagnaia finished seventh in Saturday’s sprint at Mugello, after a poor launch from sixth on the grid sent him backwards.

Poor launches have been a common theme for Bagnaia this year, who says he cannot get his Ducati to not wheelie when he releases the clutch.

“My start was always very good, two years ago,” he said.

“I was one of the best at releasing the clutch, along with [Jorge] Martin, and in overtaking riders.

“And the bike never wheelied. It just touched the ground and accelerated.

“Now, as soon as I start to release the clutch, releasing the clutch very slowly, it starts to wheely and it never comes back.

“So, it’s difficult to change something because if I release the clutch like I want, the bike wheelies and I always go backwards at the start.

“Today, in the race, I started very slow on the clutch, but as soon as I arrive to 80% of releasing, it starts wheelying. Until I put second gear, it didn’t come back.”

Pecco Bagnaia doesn’t back MotoGP grid change safety proposal
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

MotoGP Results
Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Results
2h ago
Start, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi sets new lap record as Aprilia lockout front row at Italian MotoGP
6h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
MotoGP Feature
What Mugello MotoGP practice pace predicts for Marc Marquez’s Italian GP return
22h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Mugello "perfect for Ducati", but Pecco Bagnaia raises tyre consumption concerns
22h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez gives verdicts on “main surgery target” after MotoGP comeback
23h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Friday Practice Results
29/05/26
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Italian MotoGP.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox