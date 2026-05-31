Jack Miller reveals Yamaha’s biggest MotoGP weakness

Jack Miller has given a worrying assessment of Yamaha’s ongoing MotoGP struggles, saying a lot of the issues “stem from the engine”.

Miller finished Saturday’s Mugello MotoGP Sprint in 16th place following a battle with Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales.

However, Miller lost touch with the pair when he ran wide with three laps to go, although he did manage to stay clear of Pramac team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The top Yamaha rider was Alex Rins, although the Spaniard took little pleasure in being the best-place finisher aboard an M1. And speaking to the media afterwards, Miller has a theory why that is, saying: “At the end of the day he finished 17 seconds behind first and we’re clutching at straws at the moment.

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“We’re trying to chisel our way up the leaderboard but it’s difficult. A lot of our problems stem from the engine.

“We need to be better in the engine department. It’s all a knock-on effect, I mean the chassis is going to feel like shit when you’re braking 20 metres later than everybody else and forcing the tyre like mad.

“Rear grip is going to suffer if you’re opening [the gas] 10 metres before everybody else to make a decent exit.”

Miller also said that the M1 is holding its own in gears one, two and three, however, when going higher in the gear range, that’s when Yamaha riders seem to be struggling compared with other bikes around them.

Jack Miller, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Miller added: “In first, second and third we’re not too bad. It’s more fourth, fifth and sixth where we’re losing.

“Torque-wise it’s not terrible. We try to look at the positive in every weekend that we come into and try to exploit things to the best of our ability.

“At the same we’re trying to gather as much data and improve the bike.”