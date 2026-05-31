MotoGP title leader Marco Bezzecchi strikes back by leading warm-up for the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Pole qualifier Bezzecchi, who could only manage fourth in the Saturday Sprint race, returned to the top by 0.051s from Fermin Aldeguer.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez and team-mate Pecco Bagnaia completed the top four for the factory Ducati team in its special Sunday livery.

After Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin finished one-two on the medium rear tyre in the Sprint, the rest of the field - except Sprint podium finisher Fabio di Giannantonio - also moved from the soft to medium rear this morning.

Fernandez was 14th this morning and Martin eighth.

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Bezzecchi takes a reduced 12-point lead over Aprilia team-mate Martin into this afternoon’s race.

The 23-lap Italian MotoGP starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'45.374s 5/6 366k 2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.051s 4/6 356k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.156s 5/6 364k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.202s 4/6 359k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.376s 6/6 359k 6 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.408s 4/6 360k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.461s 5/6 358k 8 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.510s 5/6 362k 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.564s 4/6 358k 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.583s 5/6 362k 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.590s 5/6 355k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.608s 5/6 362k 13 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +0.617s 5/6 354k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.643s 6/6 356k 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.675s 5/6 364k 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.757s 6/6 359k 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.760s 3/6 348k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.819s 3/6 354k 19 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.820s 4/5 358k 20 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.883s 3/6 361k 21 Michele Pirro ITA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +1.801s 4/6 352k 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.935s 6/6 351k

* Rookie

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Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 43.921s (2026)

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 43.921s (2026) Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is returning this weekend after undergoing surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm. Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

However, younger brother Alex and LCR’s Johann Zarco are both missing due to injuries sustained last time at Catalunya.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is replacing Marquez at Gresini, with Cal Crutchlow making a surprise return to MotoGP and LCR in place of Zarco.

The Englishman won three grands prix for LCR during his full-time career. His most recent MotoGP start was as a Yamaha wildcard at Motegi in 2023.

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Jorge Martin set a new all-time MotoGP top speed record of 368.6km/h (229.0mph) in final practice.

Bezzecchi then came close with a 366.1km/h in warm-up.

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race? Choices Pedro Acosta (KTM) Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati) Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) Jorge Martin (Aprilia) Marc Marquez (Ducati) Ai Ogura (Aprilia) Other