2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 of 22.
MotoGP title leader Marco Bezzecchi strikes back by leading warm-up for the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.
Pole qualifier Bezzecchi, who could only manage fourth in the Saturday Sprint race, returned to the top by 0.051s from Fermin Aldeguer.
Reigning champion Marc Marquez and team-mate Pecco Bagnaia completed the top four for the factory Ducati team in its special Sunday livery.
After Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin finished one-two on the medium rear tyre in the Sprint, the rest of the field - except Sprint podium finisher Fabio di Giannantonio - also moved from the soft to medium rear this morning.
Fernandez was 14th this morning and Martin eighth.
Bezzecchi takes a reduced 12-point lead over Aprilia team-mate Martin into this afternoon’s race.
The 23-lap Italian MotoGP starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).
2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'45.374s
|5/6
|366k
|2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.051s
|4/6
|356k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.156s
|5/6
|364k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.202s
|4/6
|359k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.376s
|6/6
|359k
|6
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.408s
|4/6
|360k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.461s
|5/6
|358k
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.510s
|5/6
|362k
|9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.564s
|4/6
|358k
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.583s
|5/6
|362k
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.590s
|5/6
|355k
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.608s
|5/6
|362k
|13
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+0.617s
|5/6
|354k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.643s
|6/6
|356k
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.675s
|5/6
|364k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.757s
|6/6
|359k
|17
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.760s
|3/6
|348k
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.819s
|3/6
|354k
|19
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.820s
|4/5
|358k
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.883s
|3/6
|361k
|21
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+1.801s
|4/6
|352k
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.935s
|6/6
|351k
* Rookie
Official Mugello MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 43.921s (2026)
- Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is returning this weekend after undergoing surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm. Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.
However, younger brother Alex and LCR’s Johann Zarco are both missing due to injuries sustained last time at Catalunya.
Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is replacing Marquez at Gresini, with Cal Crutchlow making a surprise return to MotoGP and LCR in place of Zarco.
The Englishman won three grands prix for LCR during his full-time career. His most recent MotoGP start was as a Yamaha wildcard at Motegi in 2023.
Jorge Martin set a new all-time MotoGP top speed record of 368.6km/h (229.0mph) in final practice.
Bezzecchi then came close with a 366.1km/h in warm-up.