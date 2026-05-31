2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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MotoGP title leader Marco Bezzecchi strikes back by leading warm-up for the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Pole qualifier Bezzecchi, who could only manage fourth in the Saturday Sprint race, returned to the top by 0.051s from Fermin Aldeguer.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez and team-mate Pecco Bagnaia completed the top four for the factory Ducati team in its special Sunday livery.

After Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin finished one-two on the medium rear tyre in the Sprint, the rest of the field - except Sprint podium finisher Fabio di Giannantonio - also moved from the soft to medium rear this morning.

Fernandez was 14th this morning and Martin eighth.

Bezzecchi takes a reduced 12-point lead over Aprilia team-mate Martin into this afternoon’s race.

The 23-lap Italian MotoGP starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results

 
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'45.374s5/6366k
2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.051s4/6356k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.156s5/6364k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.202s4/6359k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.376s6/6359k
6Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.408s4/6360k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.461s5/6358k
8Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.510s5/6362k
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.564s4/6358k
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.583s5/6362k
11Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.590s5/6355k
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.608s5/6362k
13Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+0.617s5/6354k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.643s6/6356k
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.675s5/6364k
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.757s6/6359k
17Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.760s3/6348k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.819s3/6354k
19Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.820s4/5358k
20Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.883s3/6361k
21Michele PirroITABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+1.801s4/6352k
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.935s6/6351k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 43.921s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is returning this weekend after undergoing surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm. Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

However, younger brother Alex and LCR’s Johann Zarco are both missing due to injuries sustained last time at Catalunya.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is replacing Marquez at Gresini, with Cal Crutchlow making a surprise return to MotoGP and LCR in place of Zarco.

The Englishman won three grands prix for LCR during his full-time career. His most recent MotoGP start was as a Yamaha wildcard at Motegi in 2023.

Jorge Martin set a new all-time MotoGP top speed record of 368.6km/h (229.0mph) in final practice.

Bezzecchi then came close with a 366.1km/h in warm-up.

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race?

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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