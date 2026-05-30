Raul Fernandez hails “super emotional” Mugello Sprint victory amid uncertain MotoGP future

Raul Fernandez added his name to MotoGP’s Sprint race winners with a “super emotional” victory at Mugello on Saturday.

The Trackhouse rider has already won a premier-class grand prix, at Phillip Island last season, but described the Sprint win as “very different".

That was largely due to the timing, with Fernandez arriving at Mugello fresh from a controversial clash with fellow Aprilia rider Jorge Martin in Catalunya and with uncertainty surrounding his MotoGP future.

“It’s a very different victory. It's not a GP victory, but it is important because the moment that we are is not the best and not easy,” Fernandez said.

“So for me it's very important, also because I have my family and my brother with me, who always support me when the situation is not the best one.

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“I think also in Catalonia we did a really good job, but today was perfect.”

Raul Fernandez leads, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

Starting second on the grid, Fernandez swept past early leader Marc Marquez after the opening turns, then held off Martin for the remainder of the race.

The victory marked Fernandez's first podium finish of any kind since the opening round in Thailand.

“I feel super emotional because when the result doesn't come, you keep putting in the work and then everything comes,” he said.

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“So it was the key. I cannot speak 100% about the situation. For sure I believe a lot on the team. The team are making a really good job, but also I think they always trust me.”

That trust included backing Fernandez when he was the first and only rider to pick the medium rear tyre. Martin later followed.

“This morning, straight away after qualifying, I decided to go with the medium rear, and no one questioned me. They supported me. So it is amazing to have the team like this with you.”

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

"I will not think about next year"

But how much longer will Fernandez be with the team?

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The Spaniard has been an RNF/Trackhouse rider for the past three years, but his seat is in doubt for next year.

“I cannot say nothing,” Fernandez replied, when asked if the ‘situation’ he referred to was linked to his future.

“I am making my best; I will make my best. I will not think about next year.

“I had a really nice conversation with Justin [Marks, team owner].

“I am very professional. Until [the end of] ‘26 I will be a Trackhouse rider and I will make my best for that.”

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Enea Bastianini and Nicolo Bulega are among the riders linked with Trackhouse for 2027, while team-mate Ai Ogura is expected to move to Yamaha for the start of the 850cc era.



Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race? Choices Pedro Acosta (KTM) Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati) Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) Jorge Martin (Aprilia) Marc Marquez (Ducati) Ai Ogura (Aprilia) Other