Andrea Iannone wins on Bagger debut in MotoGP paddock return

Andrea Iannone scored a first win in his debut in the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup at Mugello, as he makes his racing return in the MotoGP paddock.

The one-time MotoGP race winner competed in the premier class between 2013 and 2019, serving stints with Ducati, Suzuki and Aprilia.

He was handed a four-year ban for an anti-doping violation at the end of the 2019 season, effectively ending his MotoGP career.

Andrea Iannone, Bagger World Cup © Gold and Goose

When his ban expired, he returned to racing in World Superbikes in 2024 with Go Eleven Ducati, winning in his debut campaign at Aragon.

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He spent another season in WorldSBK in 2025, while plans for a third year in 2026 fell through.

Andrea Iannone returned to racing this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix in the Bagger World Cup, joining NITI Racing.

The Italian was fourth in Race 1 on Friday, but battled with Eric Granado in Saturday’s second race to claim victory.

“It’s really special, because I’ve not had this feeling since many years ago,” he said in parc ferme.

“My first victory here was in 2012 in Moto2. Yes, I achieved a podium in MotoGP. But when you win in MotoGP, in Mugello, it’s always special; the category is not important.

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“The feeling is unbelievable. I’m really happy. I want to say thanks to the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup for taking me and wanting me in this championship.

“I’m really happy about this. The bike is really fun and we have four races in front of us. We’ll try to do the best.”

Andrea Iannone, Bagger World Cup © Gold and Goose

Iannone’s Bagger World Cup debut marks his first MotoGP paddock outing since the 2024 Malaysian Grand Prix, when he served as a stand-in at the VR46 Ducati squad.

His last podium at Mugello came in 2016, in his final year with the factory Ducati team, when he was third.

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Iannone would score his only MotoGP victory just a few months later at the Austrian Grand Prix.

His last podium in the MotoGP paddock came in 2018 at the Australian Grand Prix, when he was second for Suzuki.