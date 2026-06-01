Marc Marquez: "I’m here to try to prolong my MotoGP career"

Marc Marquez said his MotoGP comeback was about extending his career, not chasing immediate results or championship points.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marc Marquez insists he has no regrets about returning to MotoGP at Mugello, despite choosing one of the most physically demanding circuits on the calendar rather than waiting for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The reigning champion missed Catalunya after undergoing shoulder surgery to relieve a compressed radial nerve, but returned aboard his factory Ducati for the team’s home event in Italy.

Marquez underlined his raw speed with fourth and top Ducati in qualifying but knew he would suffer in the races, where he finished fifth in the Sprint and seventh in the grand prix.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I'm happy with the decision I took to come here,” Marc Marquez said on Sunday. “Because in one part of me, I was like, 'come on, stay at home and come back in Balaton [this weekend] that is an easier slower track.'

“But another part I was saying to myself, 'all your career you give your 100%, so if you are not on the bike with the minimum possibility and with the OK of the doctors, you are not Marc'.

“So for that reason I came back here, and it was a working weekend. I approach it like real work, and the starting point is far from what I want, but we started at some point.”

Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez described Mugello as one of the most demanding circuits possible for a rider recovering from his type of injury.

“Mugello is one of the worst tracks of the calendar, together with Austin, but especially Mugello, for the right arm is super demanding.

“So Balaton, first of all it's left corners.

“But it's true that in the beginning of the race I was not bad in left corners, but in the end when I was tired, even in the left corners I was slow, because I wasn't able to play with the body. So let's see.

“Now the target is try to recover from the effort of this weekend, and approach the Balaton Park as we approached Mugello. Be on the bike and ride in a good way.”

Although Marquez’s chances of defending his crown faded further at Mugello, the Spaniard said his focus extends beyond the current season.

“If I'm here, it's because I want to push my career on. Just because this year I am not enjoying, but last year I was enjoying a lot. I want to try,” he said.

“But then, let's see what my physical condition will be in the future.

“But if I'm here, it's not that I'm here to fight for the [2026] title and take points. I'm here to try to be longer in my career.”

Marquez is now eighth in the world championship and 102 points behind Aprilia title leader Marco Bezzecchi.

Marc Marquez:
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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