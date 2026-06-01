Aprilia boss on Bezzecchi, Martin MotoGP title fight: “Sooner or later, one won't be happy”

There was no sign of friction between team-mates and title rivals Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin as they celebrated Aprilia’s historic one-two finish in Sunday’s home Mugello MotoGP.

After qualifying on pole, Bezzecchi left the home crowd disappointed when he misjudged his braking into Turn 1 during the Sprint and slipped to fourth place.

Underlining what might have been, the Sprint ended with a one-two for Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez and Martin, cutting Bezzecchi’s championship lead to 12 points.

Not for the first time this season, Bezzecchi entered the grand prix under pressure to make amends for a disappointing Sprint result.

The Italian responded in style, ending a three-grand prix winless streak with a commanding victory over Martin.

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Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Every time Bez is under big pressure - and he was under big pressure - he delivers performance,” said Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola.

“So, it's a good sign. It's something that he can afford and if I think about the rest of the season, I don't think he was in MotoGP fighting for so many good results constantly.

“So, I hope he can build confidence because the day will come, I hope, where the pressure will be super high for another target.”

“Sooner or later, one of the two won't be happy"

That target is to claim Aprilia’s first-ever MotoGP title.

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To achieve it, Bezzecchi will need to overcome former champion Martin, who was quick to join in the celebrations after his team-mate’s emotional home victory.

“I think Jorge is happy because he realises he's fast, he realises that the bike is fast, he realises that if he's in a bad day he can do a podium anyway,” Rivola said.

Rivola also highlighted that, unlike Bezzecchi, Martin has experience of being on both sides of a MotoGP title fight, losing out to Pecco Bagnaia in 2023, then winning for Pramac Ducati in 2024.

“Jorge has the big advantage that he already won a championship, and he already lost a championship. So, he is more used to fight for that kind of position,” Rivola said.

“So, I think that we have now two happy riders.

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“Sooner or later, one of the two won't be happy, but we'll try to manage.”

Rivola, Bagnaia, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Completing the podium alongside the Aprilia duo was top Ducati rider Bagnaia, who received a hug from Rivola.

Although 2027 rider deals remain TBC, Bagnaia is understood to have agreed terms to join Aprilia before the season began.

“I think he deserved the podium and I'm very happy for him that he did it here in Italy, for sure,” Rivola said of the Bagnaia embrace.

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Bagnaia’s arrival will be at the expense of Martin, who is set to join Yamaha.