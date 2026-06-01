Jorge Martin: Bezzecchi on “attack mode” at Mugello MotoGP

Jorge Martin conceded that Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi was simply the faster rider at Mugello as he looks to learn from the MotoGP world championship leader.

Bezzecchi broke a three-grand prix winless run with a commanding victory on Sunday, extending his championship advantage over Martin to 17 points.

Martin outshone his fellow factory Aprilia rider with second behind Raul Fernandez in the Sprint, aided by a late rear-tyre change, before the pair ran side by side during the opening lap of the grand prix.

Pecco Bagnaia then overtook both RS-GPs before Bezzecchi reclaimed the lead on lap 13 of 23. Martin also passed the Ducati rider, but had no answer for his team-mate's pace, eventually finishing 3.6s adrift.

Martin chases Bagnaia, Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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"Marco is faster"

“Still, there are areas where I need to improve. Marco is faster than us,” Martin told MotoGP.com.

“I think today wasn't the perfect combination together with the bike. I was struggling in some places. But anyway, I was able to finish second.

“When I overtook Pecco, I thought about the chance to catch Marco, but he had one gear more than me today.

“Mugello, for [Italians], is really special, and I think this amazing crowd helped him to win today.”

Jorge Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Martin: Bezzecchi “attack mode”

With hindsight, Martin felt he may have been too conservative with tyre management compared to Bezzecchi.

“Normally with the Ducati, I used to manage a lot the tyres, and this was helping me at the end of the race. It seems like [Bezzecchi’s] a bit more on attack mode always, and it's working for him,” Martin explained.

“Physically, it was really tough for me, so I was also managing a lot the physical condition.

“But anyway, Marco is my motivation, thanks to the speed that he has. It's helping me to improve how I ride, the rider I am, so I will try always to beat my team-mate.”

Free practice for the Hungarian MotoGP starts on Friday morning.



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