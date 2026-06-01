Jorge Martin: Bezzecchi on “attack mode” at Mugello MotoGP
Jorge Martin admits Marco Bezzecchi was faster as the Aprilia title fight takes another twist at Mugello MotoGP.
Jorge Martin conceded that Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi was simply the faster rider at Mugello as he looks to learn from the MotoGP world championship leader.
Bezzecchi broke a three-grand prix winless run with a commanding victory on Sunday, extending his championship advantage over Martin to 17 points.
Martin outshone his fellow factory Aprilia rider with second behind Raul Fernandez in the Sprint, aided by a late rear-tyre change, before the pair ran side by side during the opening lap of the grand prix.
Pecco Bagnaia then overtook both RS-GPs before Bezzecchi reclaimed the lead on lap 13 of 23. Martin also passed the Ducati rider, but had no answer for his team-mate's pace, eventually finishing 3.6s adrift.
"Marco is faster"
“Still, there are areas where I need to improve. Marco is faster than us,” Martin told MotoGP.com.
“I think today wasn't the perfect combination together with the bike. I was struggling in some places. But anyway, I was able to finish second.
“When I overtook Pecco, I thought about the chance to catch Marco, but he had one gear more than me today.
“Mugello, for [Italians], is really special, and I think this amazing crowd helped him to win today.”
Martin: Bezzecchi “attack mode”
With hindsight, Martin felt he may have been too conservative with tyre management compared to Bezzecchi.
“Normally with the Ducati, I used to manage a lot the tyres, and this was helping me at the end of the race. It seems like [Bezzecchi’s] a bit more on attack mode always, and it's working for him,” Martin explained.
“Physically, it was really tough for me, so I was also managing a lot the physical condition.
“But anyway, Marco is my motivation, thanks to the speed that he has. It's helping me to improve how I ride, the rider I am, so I will try always to beat my team-mate.”
Free practice for the Hungarian MotoGP starts on Friday morning.