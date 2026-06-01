Johann Zarco explains surgery delay after “scary” MotoGP crash

LCR Honda MotoGP rider Johann Zarco has explained why he is yet to undergo surgery on a leg injury two weeks on from his “scary” Catalunya crash.

The two-time MotoGP race winner was involved in a sickening collision with Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini at Turn 1 of the restarted Catalan Grand Prix last month.

Johann Zarco’s leg became stuck in Bagnaia’s Ducati as it bounced through the gravel trap, with the Frenchman taken to hospital after the crash.

Johann Zarco, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP accident. © Gold and Goose

He escaped serious injuries, though he suffered damage to the ligaments in his knee.

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Zarco has been referred to a specialist for surgery, though is havinvg to wait to undergo the procedure until burns to his knee have healed to avoid the risk of infection.

“Two weeks now since the scary crash at Montmelo,” Zarco poosted in an update on his social media channels.

“I am taking care of my leg, and it improves quite quick.

“I need to wait for surgery because I got burnt very deeply under the knee, and I can't risk to have infection during surgery.

“Thanks to everyone writing me and wishing me the best recovery.

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“I am lucky to have great people around me and we gonna do things in a clever way.”

Zarco’s LCR team boss Lucio Cecchinello noted during the Italian Grand Prix that the Frenchman faces several months of recovery before he is able to return to racing.

LCR called up three-time MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow to deputise for Zarco last weekend at Mugello.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The Briton, who raced with LCR between 2015 and 2020, finished last in the sprint and retired from the grand prix after suffering a muscle tear earlier in the weekend.

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It’s unclear who LCR will call on for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix to stand in for Zarco.

Logic would dictate HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, though he has been fully focused on development of Honda’s 850cc bike, and was testing at Misano last week.

Zarco’s injuries also mean he will miss the Suzuka 8 Hours at the start of July and a chance to defend his crown at the iconic endurance event.

He will be replaced by former LCR rider and current Honda World Superbike runner Somkiat Chantra in the Suzuka line-up.