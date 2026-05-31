Cal Crutchlow explains Mugello MotoGP exit: “I felt something happen”

Cal Crutchlow revealed a shoulder injury forced him to retire early from his first MotoGP race since 2023.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Cal Crutchlow’s first MotoGP grand prix since 2023 came to an early end when the LCR Honda stand-in retired on lap 11 of 23 at Mugello.

It was later revealed that the Englishman, drafted in as a last-minute replacement for the injured Johann Zarco, suffered a suspected muscle tear near his left scapula after morning warm-up.

“Unfortunately, this morning in warm-up, I did something to my shoulder,” Crutchlow explained.

“I had some checks in the medical centre and we can see some damage. It was advised to do what I could do in the race and that was it.  The team were aware.

“Of course, I wanted to do the full race distance. But it wasn't possible for that reason.”

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"Like a game of football"

Although at the back of the field all weekend, Crutchlow was able to lap half a second faster than in Saturday’s Sprint and within 2.5s of the race-best by Pecco Bagnaia, before the pain became too severe.

“My lap times were a lot better than the sprint already," Crutchlow said.

“My plan was to pull in after three laps, then it went to five laps, then it went to eight laps and finally eleven laps.

“I did a half [GP] yesterday, and a half today. So I've completed a grand prix race. Just in two halves! Like a game of football,” he joked.

“I need to go for some checks tomorrow to see what the situation is.

“Obviously I'm disappointed about that, but I don't really know what I expected - coming back and trying to ride one of these bikes around Mugello.

“I'm probably just using a muscle that I haven't used in God knows how long and it's strained over the weekend.

“I felt something happen. And then I had quite a lot of pain. But I wanted to at least start and see."

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“High pain threshold”

“I felt okay. But then, the pain was worsening.  I have a really high pain threshold. I always have, so I didn't want to do any more damage. So I stopped.

“But the team are pleased. Honda are pleased. I'm pleased with the way that the weekend went.

“I expected, first of all, and they expected me to be slower than what I was. It's not easy being so long off and then jumping back on, that's sure.

“I managed 40-something laps in Misano. I'm not saying it didn't go very well, but when I arrived here, I still didn't think it was possible after riding in Misano.”

The injury casts doubt on whether Crutchlow will be back for LCR at next weekend’s Hungarian round.

“We will evaluate the situation and make a decision,” said the three-time MotoGP race winner.

In this article

Cal Crutchlow explains Mugello MotoGP exit: “I felt something happen”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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