Fabio Quartararo “really amazed” by Jack Miller's Sachsenring MotoGP lap

Fabio Quartararo admitted he was "really amazed" by Jack Miller's stunning Friday practice lap at the Sachsenring MotoGP.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo, no stranger to producing stunning laps on the Yamaha, admitted he was “really amazed” by Jack Miller’s performance in Friday practice for the German MotoGP.

While Quartararo was the second-fastest Yamaha in 15th, Miller rocketed to fifth, ahead of the title-leading Aprilias, to easily secure direct access to Saturday’s Qualifying 2.

“I was really impressed by Jack’s lap time because honestly the ‘20.2 that I did was a really fast lap - but still four tenths from Jack,” Quartararo said.

“So really amazed by the lap, we will have to check [how he did it].

“In the pace I expected worse, but in the time attack I expected better. So let’s see what we can do tomorrow and figure out where we can improve.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Miller felt the Sachsenring’s tight and twisty layout masked the V4 Yamaha’s biggest weakness, its lack of engine performance.

However, Quartararo, who came into the weekend warning that traction and turning would be critical, struggled to find grip during his time attack.

“For me the conditions are good, there’s nothing wrong with the track. But in the time attack I slid from Turn 4 to Turn 7 without catching grip. So for me it was clearly bad,” he said.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Today I was struggling over one lap, but we have Jack’s lap to compare to really improve the riding, the setting. Hopefully, we can find something.”

The other Yamahas of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alex Rins finished 19th and 20th respectively.

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Fabio Quartararo
Jack Miller
Yamaha
Fabio Quartararo “really amazed” by Jack Miller's Sachsenring MotoGP lap
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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