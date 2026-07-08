Why German MotoGP is a “special” race for Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu details the “special” meaning of the German MotoGP to him.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu may be in his first year as a grand prix racer, but the WorldSBK champion has “special” memories of the Sachsenring, which only features in MotoGP at world championship level.

Razgatlioglu never raced in Germany as a WorldSBK rider, last racing there in 2017 at the Lausitzring in the European Superstock class.

But he competed at Sachsenring in 2014 in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, taking his first and only win in the class.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I'm looking forward to racing at Sachsenring because I have some really good memories from this circuit,” said Toprak Razgatlioglu ahead of the German MotoGP, reflecting on his Rookies Cup race at Sachsenring.

“The last time I raced here was in 2014 in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, where I took my first victory, so it's definitely a special place for me.”

However, Razgatlioglu hasn’t raced at the Sachsenring since that victory 12 years ago, so he is approaching this weekend as thought it is a new track for him.

“At the same time, it almost feels like a completely new track because it's been so many years, and this will be my first time riding here on a MotoGP bike,” the Pramac Yamaha rider said.

“Racing a 1000cc machine at Sachsenring is a completely different challenge, so I'll need to learn again and understand how the bike behaves on this layout.

“After the pace we showed at Assen, I'm excited to get back on track. I'll do my best, keep working with the team and hopefully we can have another competitive weekend and continue making progress.”

Miller: Sachsenring “could suit our bike” 

Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo believes the Sachsenring is not a circuit that suits the Yamaha M1. The Frenchman won there in 2022, but his only top-10 since then in Germany came last year when he was fourth.

Jack Miller, though, is of a different opinion, thinking that the tight, left-handed layout of the Sachsenring could play to the YZR-M1’s strengths.

“I'm really looking forward to Sachsenring,” he said.

“It's another tight and technical circuit, and I think its characteristics could suit our bike quite well.

“I've always enjoyed racing there and I've had some good results at the track in the past, so I'm excited to see what we can achieve this weekend.

“I've already had three consecutive weeks on the bike between Assen and the Suzuka 8 Hours, so I'm actually looking forward to making it four. 

“This is one of my favourite parts of the season because you're racing regularly, staying sharp and constantly building momentum. 

“Hopefully we can carry the positives from the last few weeks into another strong weekend in Germany.”

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Toprak Razgatlioglu
Jack Miller
Prima Pramac Yamaha
Why German MotoGP is a “special” race for Toprak Razgatlioglu
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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