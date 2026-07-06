Jonathan Rea thanks Honda for “reminding me I’m still fast” after Suzuka 8 Hours win

Jonathan Rea has thanked Honda after winning the Suzuka 8 Hours for “reminding me I’m still fast”.

Six-time WorldSBK champion Rea had been without a victory in the last two years of his full-time racing career with Yamaha, having moved to the Iwata factory after nine seasons at Kawasaki.

Moving to Honda as a test rider for 2026, the opportunity to ride the Suzuka 8 Hours for the first time since 2019 became a chance at a third win in the event for Rea, which he and Honda took in a performance that Rea said afterwards reminded him of his own competitiveness.

Jonathan Rea, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.

“I'm incredibly grateful to HRC and Honda for this opportunity,” said Jonathan Rea after the race.

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“The last three or four seasons have been tough mentally, but this bike has been incredible.

“I'd almost forgotten what it feels like to overtake people on the straight!

“Thank you for reminding me that I'm still fast.

“Pole position, fastest lap and the race win. I couldn't ask for more. I'm just so grateful.”

The victory was Rea’s first at Suzuka but the eighth for Takumi Takahashi and the 32nd for Honda. The Japanese was appreciative of Rea’s effort, as the two shared the bike between them for the race, Somkiat Chantra missing out on a stint.

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Jonathan Rea & Takumi Takahashi, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours Wednesday test, pit box. Credit: Honda…

“First of all, I'm really happy that we were able to finish the race safely, even though it was run entirely in wet conditions,” said Takahashi.

“Unfortunately, Chantra wasn't able to ride, but Johnny [Jonathan Rea] and I completed the race together, with Chantra supporting us throughout, and I'm very pleased with how everything went.

“Johnny did an incredible job today. He's a multiple world champion and his pace was both incredibly fast and very consistent.

“The whole team was fantastic as well. Every tyre change, every pit stop and every decision was executed perfectly, and they gave us a great bike. This victory belongs to everyone.”

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