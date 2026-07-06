“Hard to let you go” - Gresini reacts to Alex Marquez’s KTM MotoGP move

Gresini team owner Nadia Padovani has paid an emotional tribute to Alex Marquez after the Spaniard was officially confirmed as joining the factory KTM team in 2027.

Marquez's four MotoGP victories and world championship runner-up finish make him Gresini's most successful rider since its Honda glory days with Sete Gibernau and Marco Melandri.

However, Marquez will return to factory status with KTM for MotoGP's new 850cc era in 2027, when Gresini will run an all-new Joan Mir-Dani Holgado line-up.

Alex Marquez, Nadia Padovani, 2025 MotoGP title runner-up. © Gold and Goose

"Truly hard to let you go"

“Alex, it’s truly hard to let you go,” Padovani said in a team statement.

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“We’ve shared emotions, growth, and moments that I will carry in my heart forever.

“I’m proud of the man and the rider you are.

“But before we say goodbye, there’s still one more chapter to write together.

“Let’s do it with the determination that has always set us apart.”

Alex joined Gresini Ducati in 2023 with his MotoGP career on the ropes after two miserable seasons at LCR Honda, culminating in just 17th in the 2022 world championship.

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But the former Moto3 and Moto2 champion was immediately rejuvenated at Gresini, claiming a podium in only his second grand prix for the team before adding a maiden Sprint victory later that season.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Nadia Padovani, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March 2024. © Gold and Goose

Joined by brother Marc in 2024, Alex improved to eighth in the standings but rarely looked fully comfortable on the tricky GP23.

That changed with the GP24, a bike which Alex took to seven consecutive runner-up finishes at the start of the 2025 season and briefly led the world championship.

He ended the campaign with three MotoGP victories and completed a dream Marquez family one-two in the world championship.

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Although contracted directly to Gresini rather than Ducati, Alex was rewarded with a factory-spec machine for 2026.

Off the podium in the opening rounds, the 30-year-old regained momentum with victory at Jerez and in the Catalunya Sprint before the huge Catalunya accident left him with collarbone and vertebra injuries.

The 30-year-old finished fifth on his grand prix return at Assen and is ninth in the world championship heading into this weekend’s Sachsenring event.