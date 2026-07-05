WorldSBK and former MotoGP team owner Marc van der Straten dies aged 78

Marc van der Straten, owner of the Marc VDS Racing Team in WorldSBK and formerly MotoGP, has died.

Marc van der Straten, 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc van der Straten, 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
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Marc van der Straten, the owner of the Marc VDS Racing Team, which currently competes in WorldSBK and did so previously in MotoGP, has died has died at the age of 78.

Van der Straten first brought his Marc VDS team to world championship motorcycle racing in 2010 in the Moto2 class, in which it went on to win titles in 2014, 2017, and 2019. 

The team expanded into MotoGP in 2017, and collaborated with the Estrella Galicia Moto3 team. 

Marc van der Straten hugs Jake Dixon, 2025 Moto2 French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc van der Straten hugs Jake Dixon, 2025 Moto2 French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

By now, the team is present in WorldSBK and the Endurance World Championship, as well as Moto2.

Van der Straten’s passing was confirmed in a statement published by the team today (5 July).

“The Elf Marc VDS Racing Team is mourning the loss of its charismatic founder and owner Marc van der Straten, who sadly passed away peacefully at his home in Switzerland this morning (July 5th),” reads the statement from Marc VDS.

“An internationally renowned entrepreneur, it was Marc’s indelible passion for motorsport that helped make him a household name all around the world for fans of racing on two and four wheels.

“His love of motorsport was passed to him by his father, who was a former racer himself, and it was that shared enthusiasm that thrust Marc into a life dedicated to motorsport.

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“Following success as a team owner in multiple four-wheeled disciplines, Marc embarked on what would become an incredible journey in Grand Prix motorcycle racing in 2010, when he created an ambitious project to join the inaugural Moto2 World Championship.

“Guided by Marc’s appetite to deliver excitement and success, Marc VDS won the Moto2 title in 2014, 2017 and 2019 with Tito Rabat, Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez.

“He was the driving force behind the creation of a unique racing dynasty, as the Marc VDS brand also featured in MotoE, Moto3 and MotoGP, and still competes in Moto2 and WorldSBK as well as embarking on the new adventure in the EWC.

“It was with an enormous sense of pride that Marc witnessed his Marc VDS livery claim over 100 podiums in all World Championship categories, with its most recent delivered by Sam Lowes in WorldSBK at MotorLand Aragon.

“Beyond being the boss, Marc was a larger-than-life character whose signature chequered flag cap made him instantly recognisable all around the globe.

“Winning was special to him, but so was his quest for excellence both on and off the track. Marc VDS isn’t just a team. It’s a family. And one of his great pleasures in life was seeing that family thrive and succeed through hard work and dedication. 

“Marc created memories that will last forever. And we will never forget him and what he contributed to helping so many chase and fulfil their dreams in a truly remarkable life.”

WorldSBK and former MotoGP team owner Marc van der Straten dies aged 78
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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