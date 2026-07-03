“Still some margin” - Jonathan Rea tops Suzuka 8 Hours qualifying for HRC

Honda kicked off its bid for a fifth successive Suzuka 8 Hours victory with Jonathan Rea leading HRC to the top of Friday's qualifying timesheets.

The six-time WorldSBK champion, now an official Honda test rider, set the fastest lap of the day with a 2m 4.422s on his third of five laps in Qualifying 2.

With team-mate Takumi Takahashi, who won last year's race alongside Johann Zarco, also topping his qualifying session, HRC recorded the fastest two-rider average of the day with a 2m 4.738s.

Honda HRC #30 (Chantra/Rea/Takahashi), 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours. © Honda Racing

Somkiat Chantra, drafted in to replace the injured Zarco, was fourth fastest in his session, but only the quickest two riders from each team count towards the average.

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The factory Yamaha team featuring MotoGP’s Jack Miller was fifth quickest.

Jack Miller, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours. © Yamaha Racing

The top 10 teams now progress to Saturday's Superpole-style Top 10 Trial, which will decide pole position for the 47th running of the famous endurance race.

"Today there was still some little margin. I had some traffic on my lap, but not enough to account for five tenths to make a 2m 3s. So I think a 2m 3s tomorrow is quite ambitious,” Rea said.

“Of course, I will do my best, but it depends on the conditions, so let's see.

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“This race is about finding a compromise between three riders. For me, it is more important to understand lap by lap how to get the best from the bike.

“Step by step I am learning, making some small adjustments to my riding style and also using some personal electronic settings.

“I am just trying to understand how to get the best from myself, the bike and the track.”

Wet weather interrupted practice earlier this week and remains a threat for the weekend.

Rea added: “As for the race I would prefer a dry track, but if it is wet we are still in a good position because Takumi is very fast in the wet. Chantra was also quite fast in the wet conditions and I was fast as well, so I think we are prepared whatever the conditions.

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“I think this year's Suzuka 8 Hours will be won by the team that makes the fewest mistakes, stays consistent and has no problems during the race. I will just try to use all my experience, stay calm and be consistent."

Takahashi does not view the Top 10 Trial as especially important and remains focused on the race.

"Honestly, I am not particularly interested in the Top 10 Trial,” he said. “Of course, it is better to be at the front, but if we are somewhere between third and fifth, the positions will change once the race starts anyway, so I do not pay too much attention to that.

“For the race itself, we still do not know what the weather will do and, at the moment, there seems to be quite a high chance of rain. However, I think all three riders can be competitive in wet conditions. I believe that if we do what we need to do as Honda HRC, the results will come."

Chantra is still getting up to speed.

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"Before coming here I had only completed one test, so this is actually only my second time at Suzuka,” he said. “I am very happy to be able to improve progressively over the past few days.

“I just came here, rode the bike and immediately the lap times started to come."