“Still some margin” - Jonathan Rea tops Suzuka 8 Hours qualifying for HRC

Jonathan Rea believes there is "still some margin" after putting Honda HRC on top in Friday's Suzuka 8 Hours qualifying.

Jonathan Rea, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.
Jonathan Rea, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.
© Honda Racing
Add as a preferred source

Honda kicked off its bid for a fifth successive Suzuka 8 Hours victory with Jonathan Rea leading HRC to the top of Friday's qualifying timesheets.

The six-time WorldSBK champion, now an official Honda test rider, set the fastest lap of the day with a 2m 4.422s on his third of five laps in Qualifying 2.

With team-mate Takumi Takahashi, who won last year's race alongside Johann Zarco, also topping his qualifying session, HRC recorded the fastest two-rider average of the day with a 2m 4.738s.

Honda HRC #30 (Chantra/Rea/Takahashi), 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.
Honda HRC #30 (Chantra/Rea/Takahashi), 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.
© Honda Racing

Somkiat Chantra, drafted in to replace the injured Zarco, was fourth fastest in his session, but only the quickest two riders from each team count towards the average.

The factory Yamaha team featuring MotoGP’s Jack Miller was fifth quickest.

Jack Miller, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.
Jack Miller, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.
© Yamaha Racing

The top 10 teams now progress to Saturday's Superpole-style Top 10 Trial, which will decide pole position for the 47th running of the famous endurance race.

"Today there was still some little margin. I had some traffic on my lap, but not enough to account for five tenths to make a 2m 3s. So I think a 2m 3s tomorrow is quite ambitious,” Rea said.

“Of course, I will do my best, but it depends on the conditions, so let's see.

“This race is about finding a compromise between three riders. For me, it is more important to understand lap by lap how to get the best from the bike.

“Step by step I am learning, making some small adjustments to my riding style and also using some personal electronic settings.

“I am just trying to understand how to get the best from myself, the bike and the track.”

Wet weather interrupted practice earlier this week and remains a threat for the weekend.

Rea added: “As for the race I would prefer a dry track, but if it is wet we are still in a good position because Takumi is very fast in the wet. Chantra was also quite fast in the wet conditions and I was fast as well, so I think we are prepared whatever the conditions.

“I think this year's Suzuka 8 Hours will be won by the team that makes the fewest mistakes, stays consistent and has no problems during the race. I will just try to use all my experience, stay calm and be consistent."

Takahashi does not view the Top 10 Trial as especially important and remains focused on the race.

"Honestly, I am not particularly interested in the Top 10 Trial,” he said. “Of course, it is better to be at the front, but if we are somewhere between third and fifth, the positions will change once the race starts anyway, so I do not pay too much attention to that.

“For the race itself, we still do not know what the weather will do and, at the moment, there seems to be quite a high chance of rain. However, I think all three riders can be competitive in wet conditions. I believe that if we do what we need to do as Honda HRC, the results will come."

Chantra is still getting up to speed.

"Before coming here I had only completed one test, so this is actually only my second time at Suzuka,” he said. “I am very happy to be able to improve progressively over the past few days.

“I just came here, rode the bike and immediately the lap times started to come."

“Still some margin” - Jonathan Rea tops Suzuka 8 Hours qualifying for HRC
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
“It's the fourth time” - Jack Miller reveals recurring Yamaha MotoGP issue
27/06/26
Jack Miller, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
PICS: Yamaha debuts new MotoGP aero package at Assen
26/06/26
Augusto Fernandez, new Yamaha aero, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Friday Practice Results
26/06/26
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
"30km/h slower" - How MotoGP’s holeshot device ban will affect starts
25/06/26
MotoGP start.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller explains why Yamaha V4 front end is “copping a hiding”
25/06/26
Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Fantastic” MotoGP career - Jack Miller on why he “wouldn’t change a thing”
23/06/26
Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ducati’s MotoGP future unlikely to be impacted by the company’s sale rumours
50m ago
2026 Factory Lenovo Ducati bike.
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu compared to two grand prix champions by Pramac MotoGP boss
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Qualifying didn't go as I'd hoped” - Jack Miller chasing Suzuka 8 Hours turnaround
2h ago
Jack Miller, Suzuka 8 Hours.
MotoGP News
Phillip Island owner denies ‘golf course’ claims after MotoGP loss
2h ago
Phillip Island circuit.
MotoGP News
“Still some margin” - Jonathan Rea tops Suzuka 8 Hours qualifying for HRC
4h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
“I don’t have the situation under control” - Marc Marquez on Assen MotoGP struggles
6h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jonathan Rea puts Honda on top in Suzuka 8 Hours qualifying
6h ago
Honda HRC #30 (Chantra/Rea/Takahashi), 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi: Losing MotoGP title lead “last thing on my mind”
8h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez takes on best bike racer in the world as MotoGP meets Tour de France
8h ago
Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
VR46 reveals 2027 bike spec after new Ducati MotoGP deal
9h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli.