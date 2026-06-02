Mugello showed Honda’s “lack of performance” compared to MotoGP rivals

Honda’s Joan Mir says Mugello is the kind of track that exposes the “lack of performance” Honda currently has compared to its MotoGP rivals.

Following a run to the podium at the Catalan Grand Prix prior to a post-race tyre pressure penalty, Honda had a tougher showing at the Italian Grand Prix.

LCR rookie Diogo Moreira impressed with eighth in qualifying and a brace of top 10s in both races, having run at the front early in the sprint.

Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Italian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Joan Mir was the next-best Honda in 12th, having come from 15th on the grid.

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After a resurgence in form last season, Honda remains the grid’s fourth-best manufacturer currently.

Mir believes Mugello exposes Honda’s current lack of form, which he suggests is down to HRC being too conservative with updates.

Asked if the gap to the front is getting bigger, Mir said: “In this track, yes.

“The scenario is a bit that if every time we have testing we don't get something new and the others yes, and they improve something and we don't, we will be every time further.

“That's a bit the reality. Tracks like this one, you show the lack of performance that we have, comparing KTM, Aprilia and Ducati.

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“That's it. Hopefully, in Hungary, the race track is a little bit better for me. Maybe I can score more points, maybe I can make all the difference there. We will see.”

Mir had a run-in with Raul Fernandez during the grand prix, after the Trackhouse rider ran wide at Turn 1 at the start and dropped to the back of the pack.

But the 2020 world champion wasn’t angry with Fernandez, as he understand he is pushing to try to earn a place on the grid next year.

2026 Italian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“He overtook me also quite on the limit, but for me it's fair,” he added.

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“I think he's in the position to do this type of thing. He has to take risks, you know, if he doesn't take risks now, then he is looking for a contract, he's in a difficult situation.

“He has the best bike on the grid, or one of, so it's normal that when you are in P12 or P15, you are faster than these guys, he is faster than us in this track.

“So for me it's normal that you can have this overconfidence and you can overtake like this. I don't think that this is something we didn't see before.”