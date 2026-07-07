Ducati MotoGP project safe as wider organisation sale rumours dismissed

World Ducati Week might have taken centre stage in the Misano World Circuit last weekend, however, rumours regarding the potential sale of Ducati have been doing the rounds lately, rumours that have now been addressed by the company’s CEO.

Last week we brought you news regarding Ducati’s owners, Volkswagen, after a spokesperson for the automotive giant failed to dismiss rumours that it could sell some of its assets, including Ducati.

The statement was made to US publication RideApart, and went on to explain that every part of the Volkswagen Group, including "brands and subsidiaries", was to undergo a "profound transformation".

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Dutch MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Instead of dismissing the rumours outright, a Volkswagen AG spokesperson shifted the focus onto challenges the automotive company is facing.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

None of these rumours regarding a potential sale have mentioned Ducati’s MotoGP project, which was unlikely to be affected anyway.

But that seems to be especially true now, after Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali admitted the company is “in very good shape”.

Speaking to Australian publication MCNews, Domenicali said: “The company is in very good shape. It is also completely self-standing.

“We do not really need support from the shareholder to make our investment plan for the future, to make the new models.

“It is a very solid investment plan.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Dutch MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Domenicali went on to add: “At the moment, there is no discussion happening in Borgo Panigale.

“That is part of the shareholder possibility, depending on their needs, to buy a new company or to disinvest something.

“So it is not something that is completely impossible, but actually for the time being, there is nothing going on in Borgo Panigale.”

While this does not rule out changes from taking place in the future, Ducati’s statement implies that it would not be affected too much by any ownership change.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

And that’s a very good thing, not just for the company, but for MotoGP as well as the Italian marque has cemented itself as one of the most iconic brands in the series.