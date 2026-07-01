Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP replicas to headline UK auction

Two Francesco Bagnaia MotoGP replicas are going up for auction in July

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Panigale V4 S MotoGP replica. Credit: Iconic Auctioneers.
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Panigale V4 S MotoGP replica. Credit: Iconic Auctioneers.
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Iconic Auctioneers will be selling a pair of Ducati Panigale V4 S machines in July, which are replicas of two liveries used by Francesco Bagnaia in MotoGP.

One of those is a Panigale V4 S in a bright yellow livery, which is supported by an almost identical Alvaro Bautista replica. 

The ‘giallo’ (yellow) Bagnaia replica was produced in a limited run of 263 models, with this particular example being number 002. It is a 2024 model that was released as a celebration of Bagnaia’s 2023 MotoGP title win. 

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP replica. Credit: Iconic Auctioneers.
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP replica. Credit: Iconic Auctioneers.

This was Bagnaia’s second MotoGP title and his second in succession with Ducati, after the Italian took over as world champion from Fabio Quartararo in 2022. 

The bike has been fitted with various upgrades including a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system, adjustable Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes, Marchesini wheels and a plethora of carbon fibre components. 

The livery is the same one that was used by Bagnaia during the 2023 Misano MotoGP, a race in which he finished third behind Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi

The estimate for this machine is between £30,000 and £40,000, which is the same as the Bautista replica. That bike is also a 2024 Panigale V4 S and was produced to celebrate his 2023 world title win, which was his second Superbike title after winning the championship in 2022. 

Alvaro Bautista, Ducati Panigale V4 S WorldSBK replica. Credit: Iconic Auctioneers.
Alvaro Bautista, Ducati Panigale V4 S WorldSBK replica. Credit: Iconic Auctioneers.

This example is number 002 of just 219 produced, and it also features an Akrapovic exhaust, Ohlins electronic adjustable suspension, Brembo brake calipers and carbon fibre parts.

Like the Bagnaia machine, the Bautista replica includes his signature on the fuel tank and is complete with all original paperwork. Additionally, a track-specific accessory kit is also included. 

Finally, a second Bagnaia MotoGP replica is also available, although this one is finished in Ducati Red. 

Keeping with the same theme as the other two bikes, this example is 002 of 260 that were made, and was produced to celebrate Bagnaia’s maiden MotoGP title. 

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP replica. Credit: Iconic Auctioneers.
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP replica. Credit: Iconic Auctioneers.

More information about next month’s auction can be found on the official Iconic Auctioneers website. The sale will take place on Saturday, July 18, at 11am BST.

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