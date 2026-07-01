Phillip Island designer hits out at MotoGP decision amid golf course claims

Bob Barnard, the designer of the Phillip Island MotoGP circuit and Adelaide's original Formula 1 street circuit, has issued an open letter opposing MotoGP's switch to a new Adelaide street circuit from 2027.

In the letter, shared by Mat Oxley, Barnard raised concerns that Phillip Island could 'turn into a golf course' following the departure of MotoGP and, from 2028, WorldSBK.

Barnard also argues that Adelaide's proposed MotoGP layout “will not replace... the best F1 street circuit in the world, nor the best motorcycle GP circuit,” warning that both the Adelaide and Phillip Island tracks could be lost.

"After careful consideration I am now strongly opposing this proposed intention to relocate the MotoGP to a yet unknown and yet to be built circuit in the Adelaide Parklands," Barnard concludes.

Marco Bezzecchi, Lukey Heights, Phillip Island. © Gold and Goose

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An Open Letter to Motorsport Enthusiasts

“When I heard of the plan to move the Australian MotoGP round from Phillip Island to a street track in Adelaide I adopted a position that after 30 years of living away from Australia it was no longer my place to have an opinion. I also took the view that as the person responsible for the creation of the current Phillip Island Circuit and bringing the event to Australia in 1989, and also as the person who created the Adelaide F1 track I should remain impartial.

“As some of you are aware I have been asked about my opinion, and answered that it was not an issue for me to be involved in, but offered my thoughts on its viability, having moved the race myself to Sydney, where it stayed for only six years, before returning to Phillip Island, but at least leaving a permanent circuit for the State of New South Wales.

“Recent comments suggest that after losing both the GP and the WSBK the owner of the Phillip Island Circuit property, Lindsay Fox, may turn it into a golf course. Mr Fox is already engaged in attempting to build a new circuit at Avalon in Victoria.

MotoGP's proposed Adelaide street circuit (pic: Fox Motorsport).

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“It now concerns me that the decisions by Liberty Media, the owner of MotoGP Sport Entertainment, the commercial rights holder for MotoGP and WSBK, and the South Australian State Government will result in the loss of both iconic circuits, lost and gone forever. For an increase in share price for one and votes for the other, neither thinking of the good of the sport or the heritage they represent.

“The new Adelaide layout is not the original circuit and will not replace what is regularly voted on as the best F1 street circuit in the world, nor the best motorcycle GP circuit as expressed by the riders.

“What would be the outcry if Bathurst were to be revamped for MotoGP, changing the layout, or worse, closed and sold for a golf course? Phillip Island preceded Bathurst, with the first Australian Grand Prix being staged there in 1923, while the Bathurst 1000 evolved from the Armstrong 500 at the current circuit.

“The current opposition in Adelaide is focused on the loss of the heritage of the Parklands, the public space, tree canopy and fauna. South Australia risks sacrificing mature Parklands trees while Victoria risks losing Phillip Island Circuit. Instead of creating a new asset, Australia may simply destroy two internationally recognised assets to create one uncertain replacement.

“Australia should not be forced to choose between motorsport and environmental heritage. We should not lose the world's best street track and possibly lose the best motorcycle race track while sacrificing Adelaide's Parklands

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"Before irreversible decisions are made we deserve to see the full circuit design and true environmental footprint, the financial case, and an honest assessment of whether destroying two world-class assets is really progress.

"The local Adelaide community’s interests and the motorsport enthusiasts interests should therefore be aligned on this issue, and I am disappointed not more of those involved in both two and four-wheeled motorsport have spoken out.

"After careful consideration I am now strongly opposing this proposed intention to relocate the MotoGP to a yet unknown and yet to be built circuit in the Adelaide Parklands.”

Bob Barnard