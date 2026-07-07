Marco Bezzecchi still recovering as vital Germany MotoGP round nears

Marco Bezzecchi says he “hopes to improve” his physical condition following a fast crash at Assen, as he looks to end his recent MotoGP skid at the German Grand Prix.

The erstwhile championship leader suffered a fast fall on the second lap of the Dutch Grand Prix two weeks ago.

It followed on from his non-score in the Brno sprint and suspension from the grand prix, as well as getting caught up in a Turn 1 collision triggered by Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin.

Bezzecchi leads Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

Out of a possible 111 points for the last three rounds, Marco Bezzecchi has scored just 13, which has seen him drop seven points behind Martin in the standings.

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After his Assen crash, Bezzecchi was taken to hospital, though no serious injuries were detected. However, he suggests his physical condition is not yet 100% ahead of the German Grand Prix.

“I’m happy and keen to get back in the saddle,” he said.

“I obviously hope to improve a bit more in terms of physical condition over the next few days, but my recovery has been going well so far.

“I can’t wait to embrace my team again because, after Assen, we need to see one another again and continue looking forward together.”

On the other side of the Aprilia garage, Martin is in a strong moment following a third-place finish at Assen.

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He admitted in the Netherlands that he’s still missing knowledge of the Aprilia to fully exploit his riding style.

That remains the main goal coming to this weekend’s German Grand Prix, as he looks to strengthen his points lead.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“We are tackling this GP in a good moment, plus I really like the Sachsenring,” Martin said.

“We still have margin for improvement, but I’m convinced that we’ll soon reach 100% thanks to the hard work of Aprilia and the team in the garage.

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“The main objective is to head into the second half of the season with positive sensations and the awareness that we’ve given 100% all the way to the end.”

Martin is a previous winner at the German Grand Prix, doing the double in 2023 for Pramac Ducati, while winning the sprint in 2024.

Bezzecchi was on the podium in the sprint last year at the Sachsenring, but hasn’t stood on the rostrum on a Sunday in Germany.