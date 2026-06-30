‘He'll be a problem for us’ - Ducati poised for MotoGP rivalry with Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi says Pecco Bagnaia will be a “problem” for the brand when he joins Aprilia in MotoGP next year “because we know he’s a very, very fast rider”.

Aprilia announced ahead of last week’s Dutch Grand Prix that it had signed Pecco Bagnaia to a four-year contract from the 2027 season.

It’s a move that had been reported for some time, with the Italian’s Ducati future already thrown into doubt in the winter when reports of Pedro Acosta’s signing first surfaced.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Bagnaia has been a Ducati rider all of his MotoGP career, joining Pramac in 2019 and the factory team in 2021, before winning back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

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Statistically, he is Ducati’s most successful rider ever in MotoGP.

“He will always be in our hearts”

Though the relationship between Bagnaia and Ducati became somewhat strained during a difficult 2025 season, Tardozzi says he will remain “a good friend”.

However, he is well aware of the threat Bagnaia could pose on the Aprilia next season.

“It will be funny because of the personal relationship we built up with Pecco in those eight years; it will be funny next year to have him as an opponent,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“But, yeah, we are waiting to see after the first winter test.

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“We know that Pecco will be a kind of, in quotes, ‘problem’ for us because we know that he’s a very, very fast rider.

“But in the end, we will always, always keep him in our hearts because of not only the results he brought to us, two-time world champion, 31 races won with us, 63 podiums - something amazing; the most winning rider in Ducati.

“So, Pecco is a friend. He’s not only a good rider for Ducati or a talented guy for Ducati.

Bezzecchi, Bagnaia, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“He’s a very good friend, and it will be like this in the future.”

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Bagnaia will partner Marco Bezzecchi at Aprilia next season, who signed a two-year deal ahead of winter testing.

Bagnaia will replace Jorge Martin, who is Yamaha-bound for 2027.

Yamaha confirmed on Tuesday morning that both Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will be leaving the brand at the end of the season, paving the way for Martin and Ai Ogura’s moves to the team.