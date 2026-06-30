“I miss a lot of laps”: What Assen MotoGP showed Jorge Martin about Aprilia

Jorge Martin says he is still missing experience with the Aprilia MotoGP bike after nearly one-and-a-half seasons.

Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
Add as a preferred source

Jorge Martin thinks is still missing “a lot of laps” with the Aprilia RS-GP, despite having been with the Noale manufacturer for over one-and-a-half years now.

The time itself is not indicative of Martin’s experience with the Aprilia, of course, given he missed almost all of 2025 with injuries and had to skip the first test of 2026 for injury as well.

Martin’s admission that he is still behind on RS-GP mileage came after he took the championship lead at Assen, a race in which he finished third.

Jorge Martin leads Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
Jorge Martin leads Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

The 2024 MotoGP champion had led the early laps but in the second half of the race he was overhauled by the two Trackhouse Racing riders, who themselves reversed the order from Saturday’s Sprint, with Ai Ogura taking the win ahead of Raul Fernandez in second.

Aprilia Racing’s Martin explained afterwards that he struggled to achieve the same performance after he was passed by the Trackhouse riders and put in their slipstream, and that he was not able to match the two satellite riders in the high-speed corners, a deficit Martin believes is a consequence of that lack of experience with the RS-GP.

“I was leading and for sure when you are leading everything works better: your front has grip, it’s not overheating,” Jorge Martin said in the post-race press conference at Assen.

“I was trying to control the rear temperature, but as soon as they overtook me I started to have more problems, so I tried to stay behind them, I tried to follow them. 

Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

“At some point I thought about second position with Raul [Fernandez], but he made no mistakes. 

“They were super-fast in the fast corners, it’s where now I need to understand and improve. 

“I think I miss a lot of laps with Aprilia and I’m in the process of getting more comfortable on the bike.”

Martin takes a seven-point championship lead to the Sachsenring on 10–12 July after Marco Bezzecchi crashed out at Assen, making the Dutch Grand Prix the Italian’s third non-scoring Sunday race in succession.

“I miss a lot of laps”: What Assen MotoGP showed Jorge Martin about Aprilia
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

More News

MotoGP News
“That's enough!” - Aprilia boss hails Trackhouse's Assen MotoGP double
29/06/26
Ogura, Fernandez, Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Simply too fast” - Aprilia verdict on Marco Bezzecchi’s Assen MotoGP crash
28/06/26
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi hospitalised after huge Assen MotoGP crash, escapes injury
28/06/26
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Race Results: Updated after penalties
28/06/26
Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
"It’s crazy": Jorge Martin takes MotoGP points lead with "room to improve"
28/06/26
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
Assen: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
28/06/26
Jorge Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Our riders were better”: Why Trackhouse out-performed factory Aprilia at Assen MotoGP
1h ago
Ai Ogura, Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals he talked to Honda about a 2027 MotoGP return
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta undergoes wrist surgery after Assen MotoGP retirement
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“It’s difficult”: The difficulty of a one-rider test team in MotoGP 2026
4h ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘It became dangerous’ - Cal Crutchlow explains Assen MotoGP issues
4h ago
Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda, 2026 Dutch MotoGP

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
Joan Mir’s confusing Honda MotoGP “reality” highlighted at Assen
4h ago
Joan Mir, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘He'll be a problem for us’ - Ducati poised for MotoGP rivalry with Pecco Bagnaia
5h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
“I miss a lot of laps”: What Assen MotoGP showed Jorge Martin about Aprilia
6h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo’s first words on Yamaha MotoGP departure
6h ago
Fabio Quartararo celebrates the 2021 world title with Yamaha
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales responds to Guenther Steiner criticism as KTM MotoGP tension mounts
7h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Dutch MotoGP