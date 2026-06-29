Marco Bezzecchi’s first words after Assen MotoGP accident

Marco Bezzecchi says it is time to “nurse the aches and pains” after his high-speed MotoGP crash at Assen.

The lap 2 accident also cost the Italian the world championship lead to Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin.

Bezzecchi lost control through the 200km/h Turn 15 left-hander while holding fourth, sending him into a series of cartwheels across the gravel trap.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

He came to rest close to the barrier, where he was treated by medics before being taken to the medical centre.

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Due to "severe pain resulting from the high-energy impact", Bezzecchi was then transferred to hospital for a final round of examinations.

No injuries were detected, allowing him to be discharged and travel home on Sunday evening.

Bezzecchi then posted the following message on social media on Monday:

“That was a rough one yesterday... time to nurse the aches and pains. “No giving up! “Thanks everyone for the support 💗”

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After Bezzecchi's exit, the remaining Aprilia riders completed a clean sweep of the podium, with Ai Ogura taking his maiden MotoGP victory ahead of Trackhouse team-mate Raul Fernandez and new championship leader Jorge Martin.

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“It’s a shame about Marco’s mistake,” said Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola. “On a weekend where he had shown such great speed, he should have achieved much more.

“However, the priority now is to recover as best he can after the bad crash.”

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Sunday's DNF, combined with a crash in the Brno Sprint and suspension from the grand prix, means Bezzecchi has scored just six points from the last four races.

He will start the Sachsenring round, the final event before the summer break, seven points behind factory team-mate Martin, who leads the standings for the first time since COTA.