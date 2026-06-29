“That's enough!” - Aprilia boss hails Trackhouse's Assen MotoGP double

Aprilia's Massimo Rivola joked “that's enough!” after Trackhouse beat the factory team with a one-two in both Assen MotoGP races.

Ogura, Fernandez, Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Ogura, Fernandez, Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola praised Trackhouse after the satellite team's perfect one-two weekend at the Dutch MotoGP, before joking: “That's enough!”

The American squad lost pole position when Raul Fernandez's fastest qualifying lap was cancelled for exceeding track limits, but bounced back with a dream one-two finish in both the sprint and grand prix.

2025 Phillip Island winner Fernandez came out on top on Saturday, before Ai Ogura claimed his maiden MotoGP victory on Sunday.

Aprilia's satellite project began with RNF in 2023, then continued under the new Trackhouse ownership from 2024 and has access to the same factory-spec RS-GPs as the official team.

Fernandez, Ogura, Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Fernandez, Ogura, Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"We need them to be fast"

“I'm really honestly happy for them,” Rivola said on Sunday evening. “I always said that I wanted to see the day when they can beat us. And they did it two days in a row. I think that's enough!

“We share all the information. We have meetings with our engineers together with them. We have Fabiano [Sterlacchini], and also many, many people sharing the information with them.

“So we are very happy about what they are doing. And we need them to be fast.

"Because if they are fast, it's likely that we learn something also from them. And then we get faster too.”

Ogura, Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Ogura, Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Rivola's factory riders both missed out on the Sprint rostrum.

Pole-sitter Jorge Martin then completed an all-Aprilia podium in Sunday's grand prix, but team-mate Marco Bezzecchi crashed out on lap two.

“A great result for Aprilia as a manufacturer,” said Rivola. “Obviously, we miss one bike... I think we had the chance to have four Aprilias in front.”

Bezzecchi's mistake also handed the title advantage to Martin, but with Ogura now up to fourth and only 25 points from the top.

Fernandez is 55 points adrift, in sixth.

“That's enough!” - Aprilia boss hails Trackhouse's Assen MotoGP double
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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