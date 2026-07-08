German MotoGP to highlight key area to improve for Honda

Joan Mir is expecting a key area for Honda to improve its RC213V will be highlighted at the German MotoGP this weekend (10–12 July).

Mir heads to Germany off the back of a double-DNF at Assen where he didn’t finish a single racing lap and ended the weekend unsure as to why he fell in the grand prix on 28 June.

The Spaniard was encouraged by the RC213V’s performance in “some of the tighter sections” of the TT Circuit Assen layout, but the bike’s performance on the side of the tyre is an area where improvement is needed, he thinks, for Sachsenring, where the majority of the lap is spent on the throttle at high lean angle on the left side of the tyre.

Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Dutch MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“We arrive in the same way as many races before, with a fresh mindset and ready to approach the weekend with all our intensity,” said Joan Mir ahead of the German MotoGP.

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“The Sachsenring is a really unique track where you spend a lot, a lot of time on the edge of the tyre so we really need to work to improve our feeling there.

“In Assen we were able to be more competitive in some of the tighter sections of the track so that should hopefully put us in a good position for this weekend.

“After this there are a few weeks off which will be welcome to recharge a little bit.”

Marini looking to start faster

Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

For Mir’s Honda HRC Castrol team-mate Luca Marini, Sachsenring was the place he made his return from injury last year after his Suzuka crash.

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His sixth place at that time was his best result for Honda, but the Italian is hoping to start in a much better way this weekend than he has been able to until now in 2026.

“The past few weekends we have been able to leave on Sunday with an acceptable result after a lot of hard work,” Marini said.

“Our goal is to arrive at our level much, much sooner and, like always, try to capture one of the Q2 spots.

“Last year we had a really good result in Germany when I came back from injury, but it was quite a strange race.

“Work to do, but everyone on my side of the garage has been doing a great job this year and I know we can make that step we need soon.”

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