Marco Bezzecchi can match unusual 42-year MotoGP record at Sachsenring

If former MotoGP championship leader Marco Bezzecchi ends his current victory drought in Germany on Sunday he will equal an unusual premier-class record held by Freddie Spencer since 1984.

Although Bezzecchi has won 10 MotoGP races, from Argentina in 2023 to Mugello in 2026, every one of those victories has come at a different circuit.

Having never won at the Sachsenring, Bezzecchi could extend that tally to eleven this weekend, which would tie with Spencer’s feat from 1982-1984.

Bezzecchi kisses Aprilia, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Freddie Spencer's first 11 premier-class wins:

Spa 1982, Mugello 1982, Kyalami 1983, Le Mans 1983, Monza 1983, Jarama 1983, Rijeka 1983, Anderstorp 1983, Misano 1984, Nürburgring 1984, Paul Ricard 1984.

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Marco Bezzecchi's first 10 MotoGP wins:

Termas 2023, Le Mans 2023, Buddh 2023, Silverstone 2025, Portimão 2025, Valencia 2025, Buriram 2026, Goiânia 2026, COTA 2026, Mugello 2026.

Bezzecchi and VR46 Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio are the only Italian riders to have won a MotoGP race so far this season. The next Italian winner will also secure Italy's 300th victory in the premier-class.

Marc Marquez, Giacomo Agostini, 2026 Spanish MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Official MotoGP statistics also confirm that a Sachsenring victory for reigning champion Marc Marquez this weekend would see him equal Giacomo Agostini's record of 10 premier-class wins at the same circuit.

Marquez has won at the Sachsenring in MotoGP from 2013 to 2019, then again in 2021 and 2025. He also claimed a 125cc win in 2010, plus Moto2 victories in 2011 and 2012.

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Agostini's ten premier-class victories at the same venue came at Finland's Imatra circuit between 1965-1975.

Marquez arrives in Germany 40 points behind championship leader Jorge Martin as he chases Agostini's record of eight premier-class titles.

Ogura, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Meanwhile, Assen winner Ai Ogura also has the chance to make history this weekend by becoming the first Japanese rider to claim back-to-back victories in the 'MotoGP' era, from 2002.