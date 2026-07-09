Goodwood Festival of Speed Thursday LIVE: Casey Stoner and Carl Fogarty celebrate Ducati's 100th anniversary

Watch all the action from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed live.

Stoner racing in MotoGP
Stoner racing in MotoGP
© XPB Images

The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed has arrived and you can keep up with all of the action live on Crash.net

Each day will be headlined by a number of different drivers or riders, with the opening day (Thursday) being used to celebrate 100 years of Ducati, with the action getting underway at 8:50AM BST.  

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MotoGP and World Superbike champions Casey Stoner and Carlo Fogarty will enjoy a balcony moment, while current WorldSBK stars Alvaro Bautista and Nicolò Bulega will be taking trips up the iconic hillclimb.

Formula 1 cars will be on show on all four days, with Red Bull announcing on Wednesday that the Adrian Newey-designed RB17 hypercar will complete demonstration runs, with Newey himself set to get behind the wheel. 

Pierre Gasly will take the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix-winning E20 for a drive, with McLaren will send the 2023 MCL60 up the hill with reserve driver Leonardo Fornaroli in the cockpit. 

You can catch all of the action live, on the player above. 

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F1
MotoGP

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