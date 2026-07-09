Goodwood Festival of Speed Thursday LIVE: Casey Stoner and Carl Fogarty celebrate Ducati's 100th anniversary

The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed has arrived and you can keep up with all of the action live on Crash.net.

Each day will be headlined by a number of different drivers or riders, with the opening day (Thursday) being used to celebrate 100 years of Ducati, with the action getting underway at 8:50AM BST.

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MotoGP and World Superbike champions Casey Stoner and Carlo Fogarty will enjoy a balcony moment, while current WorldSBK stars Alvaro Bautista and Nicolò Bulega will be taking trips up the iconic hillclimb.

Formula 1 cars will be on show on all four days, with Red Bull announcing on Wednesday that the Adrian Newey-designed RB17 hypercar will complete demonstration runs, with Newey himself set to get behind the wheel.

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Pierre Gasly will take the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix-winning E20 for a drive, with McLaren will send the 2023 MCL60 up the hill with reserve driver Leonardo Fornaroli in the cockpit.

You can catch all of the action live, on the player above.