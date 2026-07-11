Marc Marquez explains “surprise” strategy behind Sachsenring MotoGP pole

Marc Marquez explains the three-run qualifying strategy that delivered a lap record and Sachsenring MotoGP pole position.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez used an unusual three-run qualifying strategy to secure pole position for the German MotoGP with a new Sachsenring lap record.

The short German circuit, combined with limited peak performance from the soft front tyre, prompted the Ducati Lenovo rider to make an extra stop compared to his rivals.

“Yesterday I analysed my time attack, and with the soft front it was possible but only for one lap," Marc Marquez explained in parc ferme.

"On the second lap already I felt some drop. For that reason, I did with the team the perfect strategy to do the three-time attacks.

“The team was a bit surprised yesterday when I said to them ‘I want to do three-time attacks’!

“But there was enough time, and I think it was the correct strategy.

“To be on the front row was the target, but pole position and especially the lap record here in Sachsenring, in the last year we come here with the 1000cc, is something really good.”

All the other Qualifying 2 riders opted for the usual two-run strategy, except for Trackhouse Aprilia's Raul Fernandez, who also made three runs but returned to the pits without setting a lap time on his second outing.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Reigning champion Marquez, chasing a record tenth premier-class Sachsenring victory on Sunday, edged out younger brother Alex Marquez by just 0.061s.

“When I saw myself in P2, I checked who was first, and I saw it was Marc. I was upset not to get pole, but happy anyway to see Marc and me again on the top,” said the Gresini rider, who had topped final practice.

“I think we did a really important step forward this morning with the front feeling especially, so we'll try for the afternoon to enjoy.

“We don't have anything to lose. For us, the championship is over with the injury we had in Catalunya, so just try to enjoy.”

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

However, Marc and third-placed Fabio di Giannantonio remain firmly in the title fight, which took another twist on Saturday when Marco Bezzecchi was ruled out through injury.

Saturday's Sprint will also be MotoGP's first race with increased grid spacing between the riders.

“Really happy to have achieved the front row,” said VR46 rider di Giannantonio.

“Now also with the new [grid] regulations, the new distances, I think starting from the front was super important, we achieved it.

“I’m much more disappointed about my lap record being stolen than the position itself!

“No, jokes apart, I'm really happy. 

"I think we have done a good qualifying. Then for sure, the Marquez brothers have been better than me, but we are all close and it's nice to have this kind of speed here.”

di Giannantonio starts the Sprint 16 points behind Jorge Martin, who moves from ninth to eighth on the grid following team-mate Bezzecchi's withdrawal.

Marc Marquez begins the Sprint 40 points behind Martin in the championship.

Assen winner Ai Ogura, 25 points adrift from his fellow Aprilia rider, lines up fifth alongside Trackhouse team-mate Raul Fernandez.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez
Fabio di Giannantonio
Marc Marquez explains “surprise” strategy behind Sachsenring MotoGP pole
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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