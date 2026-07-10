2026 German MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?

The full list of riders who have made it through to Q2, and who will face Q1, at the MotoGP German Grand Prix

Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez kicked off the German Grand Prix weekend by topping Friday's MotoGP Practice session, securing him a spot in Q2 for Saturday's qualifying. 

The reigning champion, chasing a tenth Sachsenring premier-class win this weekend, put his Ducati Lenovo machine 0.166s clear of FP1 leader Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia).

Championship leader Jorge Martin was only eighth behind Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, with both crucially making it through to Q2.

But the big loser at the end of the session was Pecco Bagnaia, who failed to secure a Q2 spot on his factory Ducati in 13th.

A surprise performance for Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller saw the Australian claim fifth.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

2026 German MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2?

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'19.394s
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.166s
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.280s
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.317s
5Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.447s
6Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.512s
7Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.602s
8Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.617s
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.632s
10Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.638s
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Germany MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Germany MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

2026 German MotoGP: Which riders are in Q1?

11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.651s
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.674s
13Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.738s
14Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.820s
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.824s
16Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.834s
17Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.928s
18Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.157s
19Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.467s
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.620s
21Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.727s

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Marc Marquez
2026 German MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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