2026 German MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?
The full list of riders who have made it through to Q2, and who will face Q1, at the MotoGP German Grand Prix
Reigning world champion Marc Marquez kicked off the German Grand Prix weekend by topping Friday's MotoGP Practice session, securing him a spot in Q2 for Saturday's qualifying.
The reigning champion, chasing a tenth Sachsenring premier-class win this weekend, put his Ducati Lenovo machine 0.166s clear of FP1 leader Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia).
Championship leader Jorge Martin was only eighth behind Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, with both crucially making it through to Q2.
But the big loser at the end of the session was Pecco Bagnaia, who failed to secure a Q2 spot on his factory Ducati in 13th.
A surprise performance for Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller saw the Australian claim fifth.
2026 German MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2?
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'19.394s
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.166s
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.280s
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.317s
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.447s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.512s
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.602s
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.617s
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.632s
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.638s
2026 German MotoGP: Which riders are in Q1?
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.651s
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.674s
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.738s
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.820s
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.824s
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.834s
|17
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.928s
|18
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.157s
|19
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.467s
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.620s
|21
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.727s