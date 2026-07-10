2026 German MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez kicked off the German Grand Prix weekend by topping Friday's MotoGP Practice session, securing him a spot in Q2 for Saturday's qualifying.

The reigning champion, chasing a tenth Sachsenring premier-class win this weekend, put his Ducati Lenovo machine 0.166s clear of FP1 leader Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia).

Championship leader Jorge Martin was only eighth behind Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, with both crucially making it through to Q2.

But the big loser at the end of the session was Pecco Bagnaia, who failed to secure a Q2 spot on his factory Ducati in 13th.

A surprise performance for Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller saw the Australian claim fifth.

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP © Gold and Goose

2026 German MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2?

Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'19.394s 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.166s 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.280s 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.317s 5 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.447s 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.512s 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.602s 8 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.617s 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.632s 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.638s

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Germany MotoGP © Gold and Goose

2026 German MotoGP: Which riders are in Q1?

11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.651s 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.674s 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.738s 14 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.820s 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.824s 16 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.834s 17 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.928s 18 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.157s 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.467s 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.620s 21 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.727s