Franco Morbidelli gets another impeding penalty after Germany MotoGP incident

Franco Morbidelli has been handed an impeding penalty for the second race in a row

Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 German MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

VR46 MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli has been given a second penalty for impeding in as many rounds, following an incident during Practice at the German Grand Prix.

The three-time MotoGP race winner was handed a grid penalty for the previous Dutch Grand Prix for an impeding incident involving Tech3 KTM’s Enea Bastianini.

Bastianini was especially upset with his fellow Italian, branding him dangerous.

Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 German MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“I’m not really happy about Morbidelli’s riding style, and every time when he’s slow on the track, it’s always like that,” the Tech3 rider told the official MotoGP website at Assen.

“He remains on the line without turning his head to see if there are some riders behind him.

“I hope to see a different Franco in the future, because like this, it’s dangerous.”

Morbidelli was forced to drop three positions on the grid for the main race at Assen.

And he will do so again on Sunday at the German Grand Prix, following another impeding incident involving a second KTM rider.

Morbidelli forced Pedro Acosta to back out of a lap when the Spaniard came across the VR46 rider going slowly on the racing line through Turn 7.

The incident was immediately placed under investigation, with the FIM stewards confirming after Practice that Morbidelli will serve a second successive three-place grid penalty.

“On 10 July 2026 at 15:20:44 during the Practice session of the LIQUI MOLY GRAND PRIX OF GERMANY, you were observed to be riding slow online disturbing another rider #37 ACOSTA at Turn 7,” the official penalty document read.

“This contravenes the specific instructions given to MotoGP competitors and teams. It is therefore an infringement of Article 1.21.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations.

“For the above reasons, FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has imposed a 3 Grid Positions penalty for the LIQUI MOLY GRAND PRIX OF GERMANY MotoGP™ Race. (in accordance with articles 3.2.1 and 3.3.2.3).

“Following the Penalty Protocols issued to teams, this action was deemed to be an incident of Type MGP-SR3: Slow riding on the line during early Practice - Disrupting another rider. (not in the last 20 minutes).

Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“As a second offence in this category, the appropriate penalty in this case is 3 Grid Positions penalty.”

This penalty will only apply to the grand prix, with Morbidelli starting wherever he qualifies in the sprint on Saturday.

The VR46 rider made it through to Q2 in 10th at the end of Friday’s Practice session.

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Franco Morbidelli
Franco Morbidelli gets another impeding penalty after Germany MotoGP incident
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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